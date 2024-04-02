New insights into Mars' vanishing water mystery from Curiosity rover

Did you know that Mars wasn’t always the cold planet we imagine today? Evidence from the Curiosity rover suggests that billions of years ago, Mars was a much warmer and wetter place – a world covered with water from rivers, lakes, and possibly even oceans.

NASA’s Curiosity rover is on a mission to uncover the secrets of this ancient water, and its latest investigation site is sending ripples of excitement through the scientific community.

Water in Mars’ Gediz Vallis channel

Mars’ Gediz Vallis channel, spotted from space, resembles a dried-up riverbed. Scientists are drawn to this feature because it hints at being carved by ancient water or wet mudslides.

This makes it crucial for understanding the past environments of Mars, especially those potentially harboring liquid water.

By exploring such channels, rovers like Curiosity can shed light on Mars’s ancient climate and its past potential for life.

Curiosity rover climbing mount sharp

For the past several years, Curiosity rover has been steadily ascending the slopes of Mount Sharp. This enormous mountain, rising 3 miles above the dusty floor of Gale Crater, is like a geological history book written in layers of rock.

Each layer whispers of a distinct era in Mars’ past – a story of shifting climates and evolving landscapes.

Curiosity’s climb began in 2014. Early on, the rover encountered layers rich in clay minerals – a telltale sign of prolonged interaction between rock and water. This hinted at a Mars that was once far wetter than the barren world we see now.

Dramatic changes on Mount Sharp

Mount Sharp’s layered slopes on Mars tell a dramatic story of the planet’s changing environment. Early on, Mars may have hosted rivers and lakes – conditions ripe for potential life.

As Curiosity climbs, it sees layers revealing a transformation. Clay minerals in lower regions imply a watery past where rock and liquid interacted. But higher up, sulfate-rich layers point to a Mars where water vanished, leaving salty remnants.

This reveals not a static Mars, but one with a complex climate history. Lakes became deserts, only for water to return and carve features like the Gediz Vallis channel.

This suggests dramatic cycles of wet and dry periods, raising tantalizing questions about the planet’s past water cycles and long-term climate shifts.

Mars timelines and water troves

Investigating the Gediz Vallis channel has the potential to shake up our understanding of Mars’ geological history.

If water indeed carved the channel, it suggests that dramatic episodes of water flow continued to shape the planet’s surface, even during much drier periods of Martian history.

There’s another exciting element to this story. The channel holds a jumble of boulders and other debris that tumbled down from higher up Mount Sharp – regions Curiosity will never reach. These rocks offer scientists a sneak peek at the geology in these inaccessible areas.

Insights from Curiosity rover

“If the channel or the debris pile were formed by liquid water, that’s really interesting. It would mean that fairly late in the story of Mount Sharp — after a long dry period — water came back, and in a big way,” said Curiosity’s project scientist, Ashwin Vasavada of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

This discovery highlights a surprising fact. Curiosity has already shown us something important. Mars’ shift from wet to dry probably wasn’t smooth or gradual.

There seem to have been cycles, with water appearing and disappearing over immense stretches of time. The Gediz Vallis channel could be evidence of a surprisingly late resurgence of water.

The search continues

As we speak, the Curiosity rover continues to examine the channel, taking pictures and gathering data.

Every rock, every bit of dust, is being analyzed by the mission team back on Earth, eager to piece together the dramatic saga of Mars’ transformation from a potentially habitable world to the stark place it is today.

Mars, it seems, is full of unexpected twists and turns. And somewhere, perhaps concealed within those ancient riverbeds or debris flows, there might even be clues that point to the possibility of past Martian life.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–