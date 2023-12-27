Mars captured in true color, like you’ve never seen the Red Planet before

Twenty years ago, the European Space Agency’s Mars Express embarked on a journey to the Red Planet. Today, we’re celebrating this milestone with a breathtaking mosaic of Mars, showcasing the planet’s true, diverse colors and composition in incredible detail.

This stunning visual feat, made possible by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) aboard Mars Express, is a fascinating deep dive into the Martian world, like you’ve never seen it before.

Marvelous Mars in true, full color

Typically, the HRSC captures the Martian surface from about 300 kilometers up, focusing on areas around 50 kilometers wide. However, this new mosaic adopts a different approach.

To encompass a broader view, the camera collected 90 images from higher altitudes, ranging between 4,000 to 10,000 kilometers. This method allowed the capture of vast regions, approximately 2,500 kilometers in width, pieced together to present a comprehensive global perspective of Mars.

While large-scale images like these are often used to study Martian weather patterns, their value extends much further. They provide us with mesmerizing views of the planet’s surface, highlighting variations in local color and contrast.

This new view, therefore, isn’t just about aesthetics. This incredible photo of Mars is a true and full color window into the planet’s diverse terrain and geological history.

Overcoming atmospheric challenges

The task of accurately rendering Mars’s colors from orbit is complicated by the ever-changing Martian atmosphere.

Dust in the atmosphere scatters and reflects light. This phenomenon often causes color shifts between images and presenting challenges in creating a cohesive mosaic.

But this time, the HRSC team innovatively referenced each image to a color model derived from high-altitude observations.

This technique preserved the natural color variations, offering us a richer and more authentic view of Mars than ever before.

Revealing Mars’s true colors

Mars is often envisioned as a uniformly reddish planet, a characteristic stemming from high levels of oxidized iron. However, this mosaic reveals a more complex, true color palette that lies beneath Mars’ atmosphere.

Large expanses of Mars display dark, blue-toned hues, indicative of grey-black basaltic sands of volcanic origin. These sands, shaped and shifted by Martian winds, form extensive sand dunes and fields, particularly within impact craters.

In contrast, areas weathered by water exhibit lighter tones. Notably, clay and sulphate minerals, products of prolonged water exposure, shine brightly in these images.

Their presence, confirmed by the OMEGA spectrometer on Mars Express, suggests that liquid water once persisted on Mars, altering its landscape over time.

The discovery of these minerals in places like Mawrth Vallis, a former outflow channel, and Valles Marineris, underscores Mars’s dynamic geological past.

Journey of discovery: 20 years and counting

Mars Express, since its launch in 2003, has been a cornerstone of our understanding of Mars. Its comprehensive study of the planet encompasses surface imaging, mineral mapping, atmospheric analysis, and even sub-surface exploration.

The HRSC has been instrumental in unveiling the planet’s diverse surface features, from wind-sculpted formations and sinkholes to impact craters and ancient river channels.

Originally planned for a Martian year (about 687 Earth days), Mars Express has far exceeded expectations, continuing to enrich our knowledge of our neighboring planet.

With the mission extended until at least 2026, we can look forward to more captivating and informative glimpses of Mars.

In summary, as we celebrate this 20-year milestone, this full and true color mosaic of Mars stands as a testament to the mission’s achievements and a promise of the wonders yet to be discovered.

Mars, once a distant and mysterious world, has become a vivid and familiar landscape, brought to life by the dedication and ingenuity of the ESA’s Mars Express team.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–