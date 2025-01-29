Medicinal plant has great potential to fight colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, may have just found an unlikely foe in a common weed.

Artemisia herba-alba, a plant also commonly known as white wormwood or herba alba, has been used for medical purposes for thousands of years. It was originally used in the Middle East and North Africa.

This aromatic herb, which has been used to treat ailments such as bronchitis and digestive issues, is now capturing the attention of scientists for an even more meaningful purpose.

A recent study by researchers at the University of Sharjah sheds light on the potential for white wormwood to fight colorectal cancer.

The battle against colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer, or CRC, is a worldwide health concern. Ranked as the third most common type of cancer globally, it is responsible for nearly 10% of all cancer cases.

Colorectal cancer mainly affects patients over the age of 50 and is the second leading cause of death from cancer. With one million mortalities and two million new cases recorded in 2020 alone, there is an urgent need for more effective CRC treatments.

Study lead author Dr. Lara Bou Malhab is a research associate at the Sharjah University Research Institute for Medical and Health Sciences.

“Artemisia herba-alba could be a promising natural ingredient for new cancer treatments based on (our study’s) findings,” noted Dr. Bou Malhab. “Colorectal cancer is a common and serious illness, making it essential to find new and better treatments.”

How the plant works

Extracts isolated from Artemisia herba-alba were found to contain compounds with the ability to combat colorectal cancer. These compounds arrest the growth of the malignant cells and trigger self-destruction irrespective of the genetic makeup of these cells.

The compounds also interfere with the cell division in the cancer cells through proteins like Cyclin B1 and CDK1.

Furthermore, the herb extracts inhibit a pathway that significantly contributes to tumorigenesis, the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway.

“Our findings highlight the immense potential of Artemisia herba-alba as a natural source for developing innovative therapies against colorectal cancer, addressing the urgent need for treatments with fewer side effects and greater efficacy,” said Dr. Malhab.

Natural substances as effective drugs

Despite the call of modern medicine, the use of natural substances in synthesizing effective drugs with fewer side effects is an area that cannot be ignored, particularly in cancer medications.

Current chemotherapy drugs are plagued by the issues of cancer cells developing resistance and collateral damage in the form of side effects. This study, therefore, could have significant implications if noted and implemented by pharmaceutical giants.

While further research is necessary to unravel the specific molecular mechanisms and the clinical efficacy of Artemisia herba-alba in cancer treatment, there’s no denying the potential that this unassuming herb carries within its leaves.

This study has contributed an important piece to the larger puzzle of creating more effective cancer treatments that are less harmful.

Colorectal cancer: A growing global concern

Colorectal cancer remains one of the major health challenges facing the world. The incidence rates of this cancer have been on the rise, mainly due to lifestyle factors, an aging population, and genetic predispositions.

Though early detection through screening programs has improved survival rates, treatment options remain limited and often involve surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation – all of which carry significant drawbacks.

Traditional chemotherapy causes severe side effects, such as immune suppression, fatigue, and gastrointestinal distress.

This is why natural compounds such as Artemisia herba-alba are gaining attention. Experts are looking at plant-based solutions that could offer targeted cancer-fighting properties with fewer side effects.

If further research confirms the herb’s effectiveness, it will open doors to more accessible, well-tolerated therapies that could revolutionize colorectal cancer treatment.

With colorectal cancer cases estimated to reach 3.2 million annually by 2040, the need for better treatments has never been greater.

In light of this discovery on Artemisia herba-alba, researchers are bound to look towards nature for their future pharmacological discovery in cancer treatment.

The full study was published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–