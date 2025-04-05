Offshore wind farms threaten marine life hotspots

Offshore wind farms are picking up speed around the world. Their expansion is a big part of the push to reduce emissions and respond to the climate crisis. But as this clean energy source expands, so do the concerns about how offshore wind farms might affect marine life.

A new study suggests that the places most suitable for offshore wind energy are often the same places where seabirds and marine mammals go to feed.

The research was conducted by experts at the University of Alicante, in collaboration with the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, the University of Murcia, and the Complutense University of Madrid.

The teams findings raise a red flag: without careful planning, wind farms could unintentionally harm some of the ocean’s most vulnerable species.

Location of offshore wind farms

Building turbines at sea may seem less intrusive than building them on land. Some impacts are positive. For example, wind farms often restrict fishing activity, which can create a kind of unofficial sanctuary for marine life.

However, the negatives can’t be ignored. Turbines introduce underwater noise, disrupt habitats, and increase the risk of collision for birds.

“From the planning stages through to operation, offshore wind turbines can affect wildlife in many ways.” explained Professor Juan Manuel Pérez-García, who has previously researched the impact of onshore wind farms on bird populations.

The study makes one thing clear: it’s not enough to pick windy spots. We need to understand which marine life might be put at risk.

Predicting marine hotspots

One of the biggest hurdles in offshore development is knowing where wildlife is most active.

“We can’t monitor every animal in the sea, so we need to estimate where they’re likely to be using mathematical models,” noted Professor Pérez-García.

The team created these estimates by looking at marine food webs. From tiny phytoplankton up to fish and top predators like seabirds and marine mammals, the food chain offers clues about where feeding is most likely to occur.

Interestingly, the study found that biomass matters more than biodiversity. “It’s not fish diversity that matters most, but biomass: having a large amount of available food is more important than having a variety of species,” said Professor Pérez-García.

Some animals eat plankton directly, while others eat the fish that rely on plankton. Either way, food-rich areas are magnets for hungry wildlife.

Wind farms and marine life hotspots

Using this information, the researchers built global risk maps by layering biodiversity hotspots over wind potential zones. The overlap was striking – especially in the Northern Hemisphere.

In contrast, there appeared to be less overlap in the Southern Hemisphere, though the team warns this could be due to limited data rather than lower risk.

“These risk maps are a key tool to foresee potential conflicts between conservation and energy development,” said Professor Pérez-García. “The goal isn’t to slow down the energy transition, but to make it compatible with biodiversity.”

Protecting marine life

One troubling finding is that many of the high-risk zones identified in the study fall outside existing marine protected areas (MPAs). This means that, as it stands, many wildlife-rich areas don’t have the legal protection needed to withstand large-scale development.

The researchers recommend expanding MPAs and making them stronger. They also urge governments to build “exclusion zones” where conservation takes priority.

These decisions, they argue, should be guided by scientific data – not politics or convenience.

“We need to understand what species are doing, where they go, and where their resources are,” noted the researchers.

Technology can help. For example, attaching GPS trackers to seabirds allows scientists to see where they go, how they fly, and whether they’re avoiding or interacting with wind farms.

Some birds, it turns out, steer clear of the turbines. But scientists now need to dig deeper: are these birds also missing out on food? Could marine mammals be affected in similar ways?

Understanding these patterns will be key to balancing clean energy with ecosystem health.

This research serves as a reminder: renewable energy must also be responsible energy. With better tools and smarter planning, it’s possible to power the future without dimming the lives of the species that call the oceans home.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Environmental Management.

