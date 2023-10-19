Meet Pepper X – the world’s new hottest pepper champion by a huge margin

In the fiery pursuit of heat, the chili world has crowned a new champion. According to the Guinness World Records, ‘Pepper X’ has surged to the top with an eye-watering average of 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU).

This blazing milestone marks a significant triumph in the realms of extreme gardening and culinary heat, especially for the mastermind behind this scorching creation.

Journey of Ed Currie and Pepper X

Ed Currie, the founder of Puckerbutt Pepper Company, based in the USA, is no stranger to the chili community. The revered grower has already made headlines in the past with the Carolina Reaper, a formidable cultivar that held the world record with a staggering average of 1.64 million SHU.

Now, Currie has once again outdone himself. He unleashed his latest fiery marvel, Pepper X, to the world in dramatic fashion on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones.

Science of breeding heat

The inception of Pepper X is the fruit of over ten years of meticulous cultivation, an endeavor marked by patience, scientific understanding, and a passion for heat. Throughout a decade, Currie engaged in the painstaking process of crossbreeding peppers. He focused on enhancing their capsaicin content — the compound responsible for the burning sensation associated with chili peppers.

In a revealing discussion on First We Feast, Currie shared insights into his initial breeding approach. He began the journey seeking both flavor and fire, combining two pepper varieties he admired. Yet, knowing his penchant for extreme heat, he recognized they wouldn’t satisfy his quest for a groundbreaking level of spiciness without further refinement.

Complexity behind capsaicin concentration

Developing a new chili breed isn’t a simple task. It involves understanding the intricate science behind capsaicinoids, the class of compounds to which capsaicin belongs. Contrary to popular belief, the true heat of a chili doesn’t reside in its seeds. Instead, it’s concentrated in the placenta, the internal tissue where the seeds attach.

Pepper X’s unique physical structure contributes to its exceptional hotness. The pepper’s exterior, characterized by numerous curves and ridges, increases the internal surface area, allowing more room for the capsaicin-rich placenta to develop. This intricate morphology is likely a contributing factor to its record-setting SHU rating.

Pepper X and selective breeding

Achieving the desired traits in a new pepper species requires immense dedication. Each plant generation initially retains many characteristics from its parental lineage. It takes several years — and about ten plant generations — for hybrid varieties to stabilize, exhibiting consistent, predictable traits and reliable fruit production.

Currie’s approach to this challenge is both systematic and relentless. He embarks on over 100 crossbreeding ventures annually, optimistic that a single successful candidate will emerge every decade following the rigorous development cycle.

Speaking to WIRED, he elaborated on the journey each potential cross undergoes. If a new hybrid exhibits promising qualities, particularly high levels of capsaicinoids, the cross continues. Otherwise, it’s back to square one — a testament to the process’s demanding nature.

Beyond Pepper X: The ever-hotter future

With the crowning of Pepper X, achieved through collaboration with South Carolina’s Winthrop University, which verified its Scoville score, Currie isn’t dialing back his ambitions. He’s already eyeing the future, working on subsequent chili cultivars that might one day dethrone Pepper X.

The question remains: will the world have to wait another decade for a pepper that surpasses the fiery throne of Pepper X, or is the future of heat closer than we think?

The journey of Pepper X from a mere idea to the world’s hottest chili pepper is not just a story of scientific achievement but also one of human perseverance and the never-ending pursuit of pushing boundaries. As enthusiasts and daredevils await the next big sensation in the world of chilies, Ed Currie’s relentless passion and commitment continue to set the bar in the fiery chase of capsicum supremacy.

More about the Scoville scale

As mentioned above, the Scoville scale, a renowned tool in the culinary and scientific world, quantifies the ‘heat’ or spiciness of chili peppers and other spicy foods. This measurement system hinges on the concentration of capsaicin, the chemical responsible for the fiery sensation when eating a chili pepper.

Origins of the Scoville Scale

Wilbur Scoville, a pharmacist, introduced the scale in 1912. His method, known as the Scoville Organoleptic Test, initially involved a panel of human tasters who would sample a chili pepper solution. They determined the pepper’s heat level based on the point at which the solution, diluted with sugar water, no longer ignited a burning sensation on the tasters’ palates.

Capsaicin: The heat behind Pepper X

Capsaicinoids, with capsaicin as the most common variant, constitute the “heat” components in chili peppers. When you consume capsaicin, it binds to receptors in your mouth and throat, triggering a sensation of heat or discomfort.

The Scoville scale measures this component to rank chili peppers, ranging from the bell pepper’s zero Scoville Heat Units (SHUs) to the incendiary heights of the Carolina Reaper and Pepper X discussed previously in this article.

Modern adaptations

Today, scientists rarely use the original Scoville test due to its subjectivity and potential for human error. Instead, they employ High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) to identify the precise amount of capsaicin in a pepper. The process isolates capsaicinoids, calculates their concentration, and then converts this figure into SHUs for a more accurate, reliable Scoville rating.

Scoville’s impact on culinary culture

The Scoville scale’s influence extends beyond laboratories; it significantly impacts culinary arts and agriculture. Chefs rely on Scoville ratings to balance their dishes’ heat, while consumers use them to choose products matching their spice tolerance.

In agriculture, the scale drives a competitive industry where growers, like Ed Currie who created Pepper X, continually push boundaries to cultivate ever-hotter chili varieties.

Global benchmark for spice

The Scoville scale stands as a global benchmark for assessing heat, guiding not only consumer preferences and culinary expertise but also fostering advancements in agricultural science.

As our understanding of capsaicinoids expands and as cultivators continue to chase new records, the Scoville scale will undoubtedly remain a vital tool in measuring the spicy flavors that so many people around the world cherish.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.