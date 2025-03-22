Memory boosters help fight misinformation and fake news

Researchers have established a new way to tackle false claims and fake news on social media. People worldwide face conflicting stories daily, and half-truths often spread faster than facts.

Dr. Rakoen Maertens from the University of Oxford’s Department of Experimental Psychology was part of a group that ran a series of experiments on how memory-focused reminders can help people hang on to skills that filter out phony information.

The researchers also investigated how long the reminders could keep people alert to fake news.

Helping people detect misinformation

The team conducted experiments to test whether different types of learning materials could help people detect misinformation.

They used text-based tips, videos, and interactive games to train participants to recognize manipulative content. These materials highlighted common misinformation tactics, such as using emotional language to influence opinions or presenting flawed logic to make false claims seem convincing.

Initially, participants who received this training improved their ability to identify misleading stories. However, the benefits of the training faded over time. If participants did not receive a reminder or refresher, their skills in spotting misinformation weakened.

Memory boosters for the brain

To counter this, the researchers introduced simple memory refreshers – short summaries or reminders of what they had previously learned.

These refreshers acted like memory “boosters,” reinforcing the knowledge and helping people retain their misinformation detection skills for a longer period. This approach ensured that the learning effects lasted beyond the initial training.

The more people remembered, the better they recognized suspicious content. A reminder as brief as a quick summary of the trickier elements helped folks recall the details for longer.

Threat-based alerts, the type that try to scare people by stressing that misinformation is everywhere, were not as effective.

A persistent global challenge

“Misinformation is a persistent global challenge, influencing everything from climate change debates to vaccine hesitancy. Our research shows that just as medical booster shots enhance immunity, psychological booster shots can strengthen people’s resistance to misinformation over time,” said Dr. Maertens.

Professor Stephan Lewandowsky of the University of Bristol highlighted the broad power of these interventions.

“It is important that the effects of the inoculation interventions were nearly the same for videos, games, and text-based material. This makes it much easier to roll out inoculation at scale and in a broad range of contexts to boost people’s skills in recognizing when they are being misled,” said Professor Lewandowsky.

What this means for the public

People are not always glued to a fact-checker or a news site. But short, clear lessons on tactics like emotional manipulation help us build a better filter.

A quick refresher might be enough to keep those skills strong. A pop-up reminder or short replay of the material can make a difference.

Reinforcing knowledge at key moments helps solidify learning. The study found that when people received a reminder of the misinformation-filtering techniques they had previously learned, they were far better at applying them later.

This suggests that quick follow-ups – whether through notifications, short videos, or even casual conversations – could be a simple yet effective way to prevent false claims from gaining traction.

Keeping these techniques fresh in people’s minds may be the best way to ensure they remain useful.

Misinformation is not going away

The speed at which misleading content spreads online means people need lasting strategies to push back against it. While fact-checking and debunking efforts remain important, they often come too late to prevent initial damage.

Building resistance through proactive learning and memory-based reinforcement gives individuals a better shot at recognizing deception in real time.

A well-timed mental boost could be one of the most practical ways to counteract the flood of unreliable information. Community groups, schools, and platforms might add these reminders to their digital literacy efforts.

The approach is not magical, and it does not turn anyone into a perfect detector of every lie. Even so, staying mindful of how fake stories get packaged can reduce the odds of falling for them.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

