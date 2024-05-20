Article image
05-20-2024

Microplastics hinder the ocean's ability to absorb carbon, worsening climate change

Earth.com staff writer

Microplastics in the ocean are well-documented hazards, posing direct threats to marine life such as turtles and fish. However, a recent collaborative study has uncovered an additional, more insidious risk.

These tiny particles not only endanger marine organisms but also compromise the ocean’s capacity to mitigate climate change.

Impact of microplastics on the ocean

The ocean has long been a crucial component in the Earth’s carbon cycle, acting as a significant carbon sink.

This process involves the formation of what is often referred to as “marine snow,” a phenomenon where dead phytoplankton, the tiny plants of the sea, clump together and sink to the ocean’s depths, effectively sequestering carbon away from the atmosphere.

However, the introduction of microplastics into this environment is altering this age-old process.

The study, co-authored by researchers from Northeastern University and the University of New Hampshire, reveals that these microplastics increase the buoyancy of marine snow, slowing its descent to the ocean floor.

“Plastics want to float. If phytoplanktons grow on microplastics in biofilms, instead of as free-living organisms, that changes the buoyancy of the phytoplankton when they die,” explains lead researcher, Aron Stubbins, a professor of marine and environmental sciences at Northeastern.

Slowing down the marine snow

The research team conducted experiments that involved growing phytoplankton in controlled environments both with and without microplastics.

They observed the rate at which these clumps sank in cylinders filled with seawater, noting that the descent of phytoplankton entwined with microplastics was approximately 20% slower.

“Basically, the plastics are slowing down the sinking rate of the marine snow, which is potentially reducing the efficiency with which the ocean can remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” Stubbins says.

Carbon sequestration implications

The implications of this slowed descent are profound, especially at a time when carbon sequestration is crucial to offsetting human emissions of carbon dioxide.

As marine snow travels deeper into the ocean, it transports carbon away from the atmosphere, playing a vital role in regulating the Earth’s temperature. The disruption of this process by microplastics could thus have significant effects on global warming.

Microplastics and ocean nutrients

A secondary aspect of the study focuses on another troubling impact of microplastics. When exposed to sunlight, these plastics dissolve, releasing organic carbon that bacteria can utilize, subsequently robbing vital nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus from phytoplankton.

This not only slows the growth of phytoplankton but also diminishes their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, further weakening the biological carbon pump.

Imperative for caution and action

Microplastics are now ubiquitous in our oceans, and their concentrations continue to rise, posing a potential threat to critical global processes like the carbon cycle.

“We’re finding that it could be a threat to global scale processes, such as the carbon cycle that is so important for all life,” Stubbins states, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

While definitive conclusions are yet to be drawn about the full impact of microplastics on the ocean’s ability to sequester carbon, the study’s findings are a cause for concern and a call for careful consideration and action.

As the research progresses, it becomes increasingly clear that the proliferation of microplastics could significantly alter fundamental environmental processes.

The insights provided by this study deepen our understanding of the ecological roles of our oceans and remind us of the interconnectedness of our actions and the natural world.

The full study was published in the journal Marine Chemistry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/05/arctic-heatwave_phytoplankton-impact-complex_1.jpg
05-20-2024
Arctic heatwaves have complex effects on phytoplankton
Dickinsonia,,Extinct,Creatures,Of,The,Ediacaran,Era,,One,Of,The
05-20-2024
Behavior of sea creatures in Earth's first ecosystem drove animal evolution
2024/05/Dogs-human-actions.jpg
05-20-2024
Dogs can imitate human actions from videos
Microplastics,On,The,Surface,Of,Polluted,Water.,Concept,Of,Global
05-20-2024
Microplastics hinder the ocean's ability to absorb carbon, worsening climate change
2024/05/60-percent_global-coral-reefs_mass-bleaching-event_1m.jpg
05-20-2024
Over 60% of global coral reefs face bleaching amid rising temperatures
Fresh,Green,Corn,Plants,With,Roots
05-20-2024
Science finally learns what makes plant roots grow faster and stronger
2024/05/europa_jupiter-moon_shifting-ice_Juno_NASA_1m.jpg
05-20-2024
New evidence that Europa is covered by a deep ocean beneath a shifting icy shell
2024/05/rule-of-biology_instability-key-to-life_1m.jpg
05-20-2024
New rule of biology: Instability is key to evolution and life
Woman,Using,Smart,Phone,While,Standing,With,Electric,Push,Scooter
05-20-2024
Gen AI and social media divert people's attention from climate crisis
Radio,Telescope,And,Milky,Way
05-20-2024
Newly discovered stars in the Milky Way are as old as the universe
2024/05/Music-emerges-as-a-universal-language-from-diverse-cultures.jpeg
05-20-2024
Similar patterns in music and language found across all cultures
2024/05/World-Bee-Day-.jpg
05-20-2024
World Bee Day 2024: Bee engaged with youth
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved