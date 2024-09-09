Molecular jackhammers: A breakthrough in cancer treatment

Cancer treatment has reached a new milestone with the development of an innovative method to destroy cancer cells using molecular jackhammers, offering hope for more targeted and efficient therapies.

This cutting-edge approach utilizes advanced molecular science to disrupt cancer cells in a way that could minimize harm to healthy tissue.

Reducing side effects and improving recovery

A collaborative team of scientists has found that stimulating aminocyanine molecules with near-infrared light causes them to vibrate in sync, producing enough force to effectively rupture the membranes of cancer cells without invasive procedures.

This breakthrough demonstrates the potential to tackle deep-seated cancers, including those in bones and organs, that are often challenging to treat with conventional methods.

The novel approach is set to revolutionize the way cancer is treated, offering a more direct and potentially non-invasive option for patients, with the hope of reducing side effects and improving recovery outcomes.

Advancing cancer treatments with molecular machines

Aminocyanine molecules, already a crucial component in bioimaging as synthetic dyes, have proven to be key players in this process. These molecules have a unique talent for adhering to cell exteriors while remaining steady in water.

The research team from Rice University, Texas A&M University, and the University of Texas notes that this method represents a marked improvement over earlier cancer-fighting molecular machines, specifically the Feringa-type motors.

“It is a whole new generation of molecular machines that we call molecular jackhammers. They are more than one million times faster in their mechanical motion than the former Feringa-type motors, and they can be activated with near-infrared light rather than visible light,” said James Tour, a chemist from Rice University.

Distinct advantage of near-infrared light

The use of near-infrared light is important because it allows scientists to penetrate deeper into the body, potentially treating cancer embedded in bones and organs without invasive surgery.

In lab tests, the molecular jackhammer method achieved a 99 percent success rate in obliterating lab-grown cancer cells. In tests on mice with melanoma tumors, half of the animals became cancer-free.

Destruction of cancer cells

Drawing from the unique structure and chemical properties of aminocyanine molecules, they remain in sync when exposed to the correct stimulus, such as near-infrared light.

“This is the first time a molecular plasmon is utilized in this way to excite the whole molecule and produce mechanical action to achieve a particular goal – in this case, tearing apart cancer cells’ membrane,” said Ciceron Ayala-Orozco, a chemist from Rice University.

The movement of the molecular plasmons, with an arm extending to attach to cancer cell membranes, leads to the destruction of the cells.

While this research is still in its early stages, the findings offer a promising new approach that could avoid the resistance mechanisms commonly seen in cancer cells.

“This study is about a different way to treat cancer using mechanical forces at the molecular scale,” said Ayala-Orozco.

Exploring alternative cancer treatment options

While the discovery of molecular jackhammers opens exciting new doors, traditional cancer treatment options continue to evolve.

Chemotherapy and radiation therapy remain two of the most common treatments, targeting rapidly dividing cancer cells, but they often come with significant side effects, including damage to healthy cells.

In recent years, immunotherapy has gained prominence, harnessing the body’s own immune system to attack cancer cells. By stimulating immune responses or using synthetic immune proteins, immunotherapy has shown success, particularly in treating cancers like melanoma and certain types of lung cancer.

Another promising avenue is targeted therapy, which uses drugs to block specific molecules involved in cancer growth and spread. Unlike chemotherapy, targeted therapy attacks only cancer cells, making it less harmful to healthy tissues. Similarly, precision medicine tailors treatment based on the patient’s genetic profile, offering a more personalized approach that is gaining traction in oncological research.

While these therapies offer hope to many, the molecular jackhammer approach stands out due to its mechanical precision and non-invasive potential. It could complement existing treatments, especially in cases where deep-seated tumors are difficult to access with surgery or radiation.

The study is published in the journal Nature Chemistry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–