More than one-third of the world’s trees face extinction

If you’re not a tree hugger now, you might want to become one soon. A recent report has revealed that more than one in three tree species are at risk of extinction.

The Global Tree Assessment is part of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species update. The report was issued to coincide with the UN’s COP16 summit on biodiversity.

The numbers paint an alarming picture. Out of an estimated 58,000 species thought to exist globally, over 16,000 tree species are threatened with extinction. In other words, more than one third of all tree species are endangered.

Worldwide extinction threat to trees

We’re not talking about a handful of species in some remote part of the world. The experts looked at over 47,000 tree species and found that this extinction threat is worldwide.

Now, you’re probably wondering, what’s causing such a massive threat to our green friends? Well, we are largely to blame.

In previous studies, experts have estimated that since the onset of human civilization, the global number of trees has dropped by roughly 46 percent.

The Global Tree Assessment notes that trees are being cut down for logging and to clear lands for farming and human expansion. Climate change, drought, and wildfires are also playing a destructive role.

Importance of trees

“People rely on tree species for food, timber, fuels (and) medicines,” said Emily Beech, an expert who was part of the study.

Trees also produce the oxygen we breathe and absorb heat-trapping carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere.

“Trees are essential to support life on Earth through their vital role in ecosystems, and millions of people depend upon them for their lives and livelihoods,” said IUCN director general Grethel Aguilar.

Trees with the highest extinction risk

Now, let’s turn to the species that are at the highest risk. These include horse chestnut and ginkgo, both known for their medical applications.

The big leaf mahogany, used in furniture making, and several ash, magnolia, and eucalypt species are also severely threatened.

Over 5,000 of the tree species on the IUCN Red List are used for construction timber, and more than 2,000 are used for medicines, food, and fuels.

Areas of greatest concern

The threat transcends national borders, sparing none of the 192 countries where tree species are at risk of extinction.

However, it’s the islands that are taking the hardest hit due to rapid urban development, expanding agriculture, and the introduction of invasive species, pests, and diseases.

South America, a continent that boasts the greatest diversity of trees in the world, is facing a particularly severe threat, with 3,356 out of 13,668 assessed species at risk.

What’s even more alarming is that many species on this continent, home to the Amazon jungle, have likely not even been discovered yet.

Can we save trees from extinction?

All hope is not lost. The IUCN report outlines various measures that can be taken to save our trees, such as tree planting, conservation of species through seed banks, and botanic garden collections.

Protecting trees requires both collective action and individual effort. Here are some impactful ways each of us can help:

Choose sustainable products

Select goods like paper, furniture, and food from companies that follow sustainable practices. Look for certifications like FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) to ensure the products come from responsibly managed forests.

Reduce paper and wood waste

Use digital alternatives, recycle paper products, and buy recycled wood furniture. These small choices lower demand for tree-derived materials, helping reduce unnecessary deforestation.

Advocate for tree protection laws

Support policies that protect forests and regulate industries responsible for deforestation. Contacting local representatives and voting for environmentally-conscious leaders can help push these initiatives.

Adopt a tree or green space

Many cities offer programs to adopt local trees or green areas. Caring for a tree or green space not only supports its health but also increases public awareness of its importance.

Avoid products that harm forests

Minimize or eliminate purchases of products linked to deforestation, like palm oil and non-sustainable soy. Choosing eco-friendly options helps curb the destructive agricultural practices that harm forests.

Global overview of tree extinction risk

Dr Malin Rivers is the Global Tree Assessment lead at Botanic Gardens Conservation International.

“This comprehensive assessment presents the first global picture of the conservation status of trees, which enables us to make better informed conservation decisions and take action to protect trees where it is urgently needed,” said Dr. Rivers.

“The work is a global effort, with over 1,000 tree experts involved. We need to continue to work together to scale up local, national and international tree conservation action to support people and the planet.”

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–