More women are embracing solo travel as they age

We hear it time and time again, “age is just a number.” Older Australian women are truly embracing this mantra and giving it a whole new meaning. They’re hitting the roads solo, traveling across the expansive Australian landscapes, and challenging the traditional notions of aging.

Armed with caravans, campervans, or sturdy 4WDs, they journey across the country in search of self-discovery, freedom, and connection. From the rugged Oodnadatta Track to Tasmania’s serene wilderness, they chart new paths and challenge societal norms.

Margaret Yates, a retired nurse and PhD candidate at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), examined this growing phenomenon. Her study, published in the Journal of Women and Aging, interviewed 29 women, most over 60, to uncover their motivations.

“For many of these women, this isn’t just about travel,” Yates explained. “It’s about developing self-knowledge, experiencing the unknown, and taking control of their lives after years of caring for others.”

Traveling isn’t just a hobby

The study explores how women in their sixties and seventies are challenging traditional roles. These women are reshaping how we view aging, showing that it can be a time of freedom and reinvention.

Vivian, a woman in her mid-sixties, is a perfect example. After managing a small business for years, she was inspired by a scuba diving trip in Far North Queensland. She decided to sell her business, rent her home, and travel.

“The best choice I ever made,” she said. Challenges only fueled her determination. “I knew there’d be hurdles and tough times. That probably made me even more determined,” she added.

This shift in behavior reflects broader societal changes. More women are financially independent, and advancements in healthcare, such as telehealth, give them more freedom. Additionally, changing attitudes toward aging encourage women to live unconventional lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further influenced this change, with many now valuing experiences over material possessions.

Traveling at any age

Life on the road isn’t always smooth. From vehicle breakdowns to remote isolation, challenges abound. Yet these obstacles often become sources of empowerment, showing that traveling at any age brings unexpected growth.

“If you’re in the middle of nowhere and get a flat tire, you have to deal with it,” said Vivian. “I’ve learnt a lot about myself, my weak points, and my strong points.”

Women form informal networks at campgrounds, sharing tips and support. Social media also plays a role, allowing them to document and celebrate their journeys. Most report feeling safe and find immense joy in their achievements.

A healthier, happier lifestyle

This UTS research uncovers unexpected health benefits for women, even those with chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease, through traveling at any age.

Many report feeling less stressed and experiencing improved well-being while traveling. The freedom and sense of connection they gain from life on the road significantly boost their health and happiness.

Aria, in her early sixties, is a great example of this joy. Traveling with her dog, Rusty, she originally planned a one-year trip.

“I’ve just fallen in love with what I’m doing,” she shared. “Years later, I’m still going and still loving it.”

Traveling solo with age

These women challenge the typical stereotypes about aging, embracing both independence and adventure in ways that were once considered unconventional for their age.

As they journey through Australia’s vast and diverse landscapes, they are not just discovering new places, but are also redefining their own lives. They break free from societal expectations and carve out new paths for themselves.

Their experiences serve as an inspiration to others, encouraging people to rethink what’s possible at any stage of life. They prove that adventure, growth, and new beginnings have no age limit.

These stories remind us that it is never too late to seek out new horizons, face challenges head-on, and uncover the extraordinary within the everyday.

They encourage us to push past the boundaries of age and travel, embracing life’s adventures, big or small, knowing that each journey holds the potential for personal transformation.

The study is published in the Journal of Women & Aging.

