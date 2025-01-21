Most people trust science, but want better communication

A global survey spanning 68 countries has revealed that public trust in scientists remains high. This study, led by researchers from the University of Zurich and ETH Zurich, is the largest post-pandemic analysis of trust in science, societal expectations, and research priorities.

With responses from nearly 72,000 individuals, the findings challenge the common perception that public confidence in scientists is in decline.

Trust in science remains high

The study found that, on average, people across the world have a moderately high level of trust in scientists.

“Our results show that most people in most countries have a relatively high level of trust in scientists and want them to play an active role in society and politics,” noted Viktoria Cologna, principal investigator from ETH Zurich.

On a scale from 1 (very low trust) to 5 (very high trust), the average trust level was 3.62, indicating that most respondents still view scientists favorably.

Furthermore, 78% of participants perceive scientists as qualified, 57% consider them honest, and 56% believe they are concerned about the well-being of the public. These findings counter the widely repeated claim that there is a crisis of trust in science.

Growing gap between scientists and public

While the overall trust in scientists remains strong, the study also uncovers areas of concern. One key issue is the perceived disconnect between scientists and the public.

Only 42% of respondents believed that scientists pay attention to public opinion. This suggests that while people trust scientists, they feel that researchers do not always consider the perspectives and priorities of the general public.

“Our results also show that many people in many countries feel that the priorities of science are not always well aligned with their own priorities,” said study co-author Niels G. Mede from the University of Zurich.

“We recommend that scientists take these results seriously and find ways to be more receptive to feedback and open to dialogue with the public.”

This perceived gap may contribute to skepticism in certain areas of research and policy. When scientists fail to communicate effectively with the public or do not engage in meaningful discussions, trust can erode over time.

The findings suggest that more efforts are needed to bridge this divide and ensure that scientific research aligns with public needs and expectations.

Political polarization and regional differences

The study also highlights significant differences in trust levels in science based on political orientation and regional contexts.

In Western countries, people with right-wing political views tend to trust scientists less than those with left-wing views. This trend reflects a growing political polarization in attitudes toward science, particularly on topics such as climate change, public health, and technological advancements.

However, the study revealed that in most countries, political ideology does not strongly influence trust in scientists. This suggests that while political divisions exist in certain regions, they do not necessarily represent a global trend.

Instead, trust in science is shaped by a combination of cultural, economic, and historical factors unique to each country.

A more active role for scientists

The survey results indicate that a majority of people want scientists to engage more actively in public life and policymaking.

Globally, 83% of respondents believed that scientists should communicate their work to the public, highlighting the importance of science communication in building trust and understanding.

Beyond communication, 52% of the respondents supported greater involvement of scientists in policymaking. This reflects a strong public desire for science-based decision-making in areas such as health, environment, and social policy.

However, opinions on advocacy remain divided. While a significant portion of the population believed scientists should contribute to shaping policies, only 23% believed they should actively advocate for specific policies.

Scientific priorities do not always align

The study also examined public perceptions of research priorities. Participants ranked health, energy solutions, and poverty reduction as the most important areas of scientific research.

These findings highlight widespread support for science that directly improves quality of life and addresses global challenges.

Conversely, research on defense and military technology received lower priority among respondents. Many believe that science is currently placing too much emphasis on military advances rather than focusing on issues that directly benefit society.

This misalignment between public expectations and scientific priorities suggests a need for greater transparency in funding decisions and research agendas.

Strengthening trust in science

Despite the positive findings on public trust, the study emphasized the need for scientists to actively engage with the public. Trust is not static – it requires continuous effort from the scientific community to maintain and strengthen.

By promoting open discussions, listening to public concerns, and ensuring that research aligns with societal needs, scientists can reinforce their credibility and relevance in the modern world.

As scientific advances continue to shape societies, the relationship between researchers and the public will remain critical. Strengthening trust through communication, transparency, and responsiveness will help ensure that science continues to serve the needs of people worldwide.

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

