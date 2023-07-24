Mystery of the "Fairy circles" may have finally been solved

“Fairy circles” are a fascinating natural phenomenon found in the Namib Desert and some other arid regions in southern Africa, such as parts of South Africa and Angola. They are circular patches of barren soil surrounded by a ring of lush grass or vegetation.

The barren patches can range from a few feet to as much as 65 feet (20 meters) in diameter. They are best viewed from above, where their intricate patterns become more apparent.

The name originates from local folklore, which suggests that these circles are the footprints of the gods or fairies who dance in the desert. However, the true scientific explanation for their formation has been a subject of research and debate for over a decade.

While several ecosystem modelers have argued that the circles are caused by self-regulation of the grasses, a team of scientists led by the University of Hamburg has recently found evidence that the circles in fact emerge from termite activity.

Different theories

A prominent theory explaining the circles was put forward by researchers from the University of Göttingen. They argued that the bare patches are caused by the self-organization of the grass plants, which draw water unevenly to themselves with their roots and through extensive diffusion in the sandy soils. This leads to the death of grasses in the bare patches.

According to this theory, the evidence of desiccation found beneath the fairy circles at a depth of about 20 centimeters is caused by the fast horizontal sucking of water by the grasses surrounding these patches.

However, as early as 2013, the University of Hamburg botanist Norbert Jürgens proposed a different theory. He argued that activity of subterranean sand termites of the genus Psammotermes is causing the bare patches.

By eliminating the plants in the sandy soils, they enable long-lasting storage of water after infrequent rainfall. In the current study, Jürgens and his colleagues have proven the presence of sand termites on over 1,700 fairy circles in Namibia, Angola, and South Africa.

Self-regulation theory ruled out

“Of even greater significance is that the analysis of my colleague Gröngröft and the measurements of the hydrological properties of the desert sand carried out in the laboratory invalidate the crucial foundations of the assumption of self-regulation,” Jürgens explained.

“The water conductivity of the coarse-grained sand of the fairy circles, in which the termites live, is indeed very high when a lot of water is present during a heavy rain event, which can then quickly seep away in the large pores.”

“However, the situation is completely different when the sand has released the easily movable water into the depths and has dried out to less than about eight percent of the soil volume. Then water is only stored at the points of contact between the sand grains, a continuous film of water is missing and the soil’s ability to conduct water drops to very low levels. This means that at the levels of moisture found below fairy circles (≤5 percent by volume), very little liquid water transport can take place over short distances.”

According to the experts, the horizontal water transports over meters in just a few days assumed by the representatives of the self-regulation theory are physically impossible.

“The soil moisture measurements on the fairy circles and the soil hydraulic properties of the sand found in the laboratory thus rule out the self-regulation hypothesis as an explanation for the fairy circles. The cause for the formation of the fairy circles is thus clear – it is the sand termites that secure a considerable survival advantage through soil moisture storage,” Jürgens concluded.

More about fairy circles

Fairy circles are a naturally occurring phenomenon where a patch of land is ringed by a growth of grass, mushrooms, or other types of vegetation while the interior remains bare. These formations are typically found in grasslands, fields, or forests.

The name “fairy circle” comes from folklore and mythology, where these rings were said to be caused by fairies, elves, or other magical creatures dancing in a circle. People thought that stepping inside a fairy circle could lead to various misfortunes, or even transport one to the realm of the fairies.

In reality, fairy circles are often created by natural processes. In forested areas, they can be the result of tree root systems competing for nutrients and water, leading to the death of vegetation in the center of the circle. Some fairy circles are caused by fungi, where the circle represents the boundary of a large underground mycelium.

One of the most famous examples of fairy circles can be found in the arid grasslands of the Namib desert in southern Africa. These circles are characterized by bare patches of soil surrounded by a ring of short grass, and can range from 2 to 15 meters in diameter.

Their formation is still a topic of debate among scientists, with theories ranging from termite activity to underground gas leaks, or even the self-organization of the vegetation in response to scarce water resources.

The study is published in the journal Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution, and Systematics.

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

