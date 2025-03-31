NASA is testing spacesuit materials for future missions to Mars

When NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars in 2021, its primary mission was to look for signs of ancient microbial life and study the planet’s geology and climate.

But there was another important goal tucked into its toolkit: helping scientists prepare for future human missions to Mars.

Part of that effort includes carrying a small collection of spacesuit materials to test how well they hold up in the planet’s harsh conditions.

Researchers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center are now entering the next stage of this long-term experiment, which involves analyzing how these materials have fared after four years on the Martian surface.

The results could play a key role in designing spacesuits for astronauts who may one day walk on Mars.

A small sample with big implications

“This is one of the forward-looking aspects of the rover’s mission – not just thinking about its current science, but also about what comes next,” said planetary scientist Marc Fries. “We’re preparing for people to eventually go and explore Mars.”

Each of the five materials being tested measures just 20 millimeters square – about the size of a postage stamp. These tiny swatches are mounted on a calibration target used by SHERLOC, an instrument attached to the rover’s robotic arm.

SHERLOC scans Martian rocks for signs of ancient life, but it also monitors how the suit materials change over time. The samples include a slice of polycarbonate helmet visor, two types of Teflon known for their nonstick and dust-resistant properties, and Vectran, a cut-resistant fiber used in astronaut gloves.

The fifth material is Ortho-Fabric, which combines three layers: flame-resistant Nomex, breathable Gore-Tex, and tough Kevlar, which is also used in bulletproof vests.

All of these materials must be strong enough to protect astronauts while remaining flexible enough for movement.

Lessons from a harsh planet

Mars is a rough place to test any gear. Its temperatures regularly plunge well below freezing. Fine dust clings to surfaces, wearing them down over time. The soil also contains perchlorates – corrosive salts that are hazardous to humans.

Then there’s the radiation. Unlike Earth, which is shielded by a magnetic field and a thick atmosphere, Mars offers little protection from ultraviolet rays. That exposure can take a serious toll on materials, especially over months or years.

“Mars is a really harsh, tough place. Don’t underestimate that – the radiation, in particular, is pretty nasty,” said SHERLOC science team member Joby Razzell Hollis.

He compared the damage to what happens to plastic lawn chairs left in the sun: they turn yellow and brittle. On Mars, this kind of degradation likely happens even faster because of the more intense UV exposure.

About half of the visible changes in the suit samples happened within the first 200 days after Perseverance landed. Vectran was the first to show signs of change.

Experts are also investigating how different parts of a suit might wear down at different rates. For example, an astronaut’s shoulders would face more direct sunlight than their hands and might require stronger materials or extra shielding.

Testing spacesuits for Mars

Researchers are now working on a science paper that lays out the early findings from SHERLOC’s observations.

Back on Earth, engineers at NASA Johnson plan to run lab tests on similar samples using chambers that mimic Martian conditions, from its carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere to its air pressure and sunlight.

The experts will test how the materials stretch, tear, or break down over time and compare that data to what’s being seen on Mars.

“The fabric materials are designed to be tough but flexible, so they protect astronauts but can bend freely,” said Fries.

“We want to know the extent to which the fabrics lose their strength and flexibility over time. As the fabrics weaken, they can fray and tear, allowing a spacesuit to leak both heat and air.”

Future exploration of Mars

The Perseverance mission is about more than exploration. The rover is also collecting samples of Martian rock and soil, which could one day be returned to Earth through NASA’s Mars Sample Return Program in collaboration with the European Space Agency.

These efforts are part of NASA’s broader Moon to Mars strategy, which includes the Artemis missions to the Moon.

Data from Perseverance – including what it reveals about spacesuit durability – is shaping the way for humans to explore Mars safely in the coming decades.

By putting spacesuit materials through the ultimate wear-and-tear test on another planet, Perseverance is quietly helping write the instruction manual for the next generation of explorers.

