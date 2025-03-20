NASA's next NF-5 is set to search for new worlds
Jordan Joseph
Earth.com staff writer

NASA has been running its New Frontiers (NF) program to support medium-scale planetary science investigations.

This effort aims to back principal investigator-led missions with more frequent opportunities than flagship-class projects but with broader scope than smaller Discovery missions.

A new phase in this program, called NF-5, is set to be announced no earlier than 2026. This planning date positions NF-5 to overlap with timelines that were previously expected for NF-6.

Dr. Lori Glaze from NASA’s Planetary Science Division, and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have emphasized that up-to-date technology and research findings offer more options than ever for planetary exploration.

They both point to emerging concepts that were not feasible when earlier reports were compiled.

Understanding nasa’s new frontiers approach

The NF series follows a path defined by key objectives in planetary science. Each mission theme is handpicked to address questions posed in major scientific strategies.

Experts see this model as an effective way to keep scientific exploration dynamic. It bridges the gap between large, flagship missions and smaller, Discovery-class efforts.

Notable mission themes

One proposal stems from analyzing sample return missions that could lead to new insights on primitive bodies in the solar system.

Comet and Centaur surface investigations could reveal clues about the early formation of planets, according to research on icy bodies that orbit between Jupiter and Neptune.

Others focus on outer solar system targets like Enceladus, which has drawn attention for its potential subsurface ocean, and Io, known for its volcanic activity.

“The broad objectives of Io Observer continue to address multiple decadal survey priority science questions,” wrote the National Academies.

A Saturn Probe concept adds another dimension to the plan. Studying gas giants at close range can expand our understanding of planetary formation and atmospheric processes.

One giant leap for lunar exploration

Proposals that address the lunar environment appear to be gaining traction as well. These include a Lunar Geophysical Network, a plan that would deploy instruments to measure the Moon’s internal structure in greater detail.

Mission planners suggest that comprehensive data collected from multiple points on the lunar surface could inform our understanding of the Moon’s evolution.

This would also dovetail with the upcoming Artemis missions, which aim for human exploration of the lunar terrain.

Implications for future missions

The overall mission list for NF-5 is shaped by fresh scientific breakthroughs, program timelines, and a desire for variety.

Observers suggest that mixing inner and outer solar system targets can reveal the breadth of planetary processes.

Once the formal announcement arrives, investigators will likely pitch designs that combine new instruments, advanced propulsion, and flight-proven techniques.

Each NF call has previously brought forward creative ideas that push the limits of space exploration.

While the exact proposals for NF-5 remain in development, momentum is building around concepts that can refine our grasp of planetary chemistry, volcanism, and potential habitability.

NASA’s plan to unveil the NF-5 Announcement of Opportunity after 2026 has sparked anticipation among scientists and engineers alike.

Some mention that it might encourage more robust teams to assemble and propose ambitious projects that address unanswered questions from prior missions.

What does it all mean?

It appears that the next NF call will continue NASA’s tradition of balancing discovery across multiple worlds.

This approach stands out for nurturing innovative methods of exploring both rocky and icy bodies, while also keeping an eye on the lunar surface and beyond.

Many hope that, as the solar system reveals new secrets, NF-5 will showcase new angles on questions about planetary formation and conditions that foster life.

The study is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

