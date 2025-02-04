Newfound fungus infects and controls spiders, turning them into "zombies"

Fungi are often overlooked in the grand tapestry of life, yet they play an essential role in ecosystems around the world. From decomposing organic matter to forming symbiotic relationships with plants and animals, fungi are nature’s silent architects.

Recently, a discovery involving a fungus growing on a spider has added a new layer of understanding to the story of these remarkable organisms.

During this research, scientists identified a previously unknown species of fungus that has been named in honor of a legendary figure in natural history.

This discovery adds to our knowledge of fungal diversity and is a reminder of how much there is still to learn about the intricate connections between fungi and their hosts.

New species Gibellula attenboroughii

Dr. Harry Evans, an Emeritus Fellow at CAB International, led a team of researchers from institutions such as the Natural History Museum of Denmark and the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew.

The investigation began during the filming of the BBC Winterwatch series in Northern Ireland, where a peculiar fungus was found growing on a spider.

Using both morphological and molecular evidence, the scientists confirmed that this fungus represented a novel species.

In recognition of his profound impact on natural history programming, the team decided to name it after Sir David Attenborough.

“[The species is] named after the broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough, a pioneer of BBC natural history programs, who – in his role as controller of BBC 2 – helped to develop the Natural History Unit,” noted Dr. Evans.

This led, indirectly, to the filming of the present nature series, during which the new species was first discovered.

Gibellula attenboroughii and spiders

The spider that hosted the fungus was later identified as Metellina merianae, an orb-weaving cave spider belonging to the family Tetragnathidae.

With the help of a local speleologist, the researchers extended their search and discovered more specimens of the newly named species, Gibellula attenboroughii, in cave systems across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Interestingly, the fungus was also found to infect another spider species, Meta menardi, which occupies different ecological niches within the caves.

Like the original specimen, which was located on the ceiling of a gunpowder store, all of the infected spiders were found on the roof or walls of the caves.

These typically reclusive creatures had abandoned their usual hiding spots or webs, and migrated to exposed areas before dying.

Connection to zombie-ant fungi

This behavior mirrors what has been observed in ants that are similarly infected by fungi of the genus Ophiocordyceps in Brazil’s Atlantic rainforest.

In those cases, the fungi manipulated their ant hosts to position themselves in locations ideal for spore dispersal, which led to the use of the term “zombie-ant fungi.”

This phenomenon has captured the public’s imagination, inspiring books, video games, and even the popular television series The Last of Us.

Scientists have since identified behavioral-changing metabolites, such as dopamine, in cultures of zombie-ant fungi.

The discovery of similar behaviors in spiders infected by Gibellula attenboroughii suggests that these fungi may employ comparable mechanisms to control their hosts.

Fungus and spiders in the British Isles

Published in the journal Fungal Systematics and Evolution, the study went beyond identifying the new species.

The researchers conducted extensive historical herbarium records and literature searches, and revealed a hidden diversity within the genus Gibellula in the British Isles.

The experts also uncovered evidence of widespread disease epidemics among spiders in Norfolk and Wales.

The findings suggest that fungi like Gibellula attenboroughii may play a significant role in regulating spider populations.

“Their role in spider-population dynamics warrants further study, as do the metabolites they produce which enable them to exploit such a highly specific ecological niche,” noted the researchers.

How zombie fungus controls spiders

The discovery of Gibellula attenboroughii highlights the importance of studying fungi not only for their ecological roles but also for their potential applications.

Understanding how these fungi influence spiders could provide insights into broader ecological dynamics.

For instance, if certain fungi regulate spider numbers, they might indirectly affect other species within the ecosystem.

Additionally, investigating the metabolites produced by these fungi could lead to discoveries with implications beyond ecology.

Such compounds might have pharmaceutical or industrial uses, which makes this area of research particularly promising.

Tribute to Sir David Attenborough

Naming the fungus after Sir David Attenborough serves as a fitting tribute to his lifelong dedication to exploring and sharing the wonders of the natural world.

His work has inspired countless individuals, including the scientists involved in this study, to examine the mysteries of nature.

By honoring Sir Attenborough in this way, the researchers not only celebrate his contributions but also emphasize the interconnectedness of scientific discovery and public engagement. It is a reminder that science thrives when curiosity is shared and nurtured.

Why is Gibellula attenboroughii important?

The identification of Gibellula attenboroughii opens up numerous avenues for future research. Scientists are eager to explore how these fungi manipulate their hosts and what chemical compounds they produce to achieve such precise control.

Furthermore, understanding the role of fungi in regulating spider populations could provide valuable insights into ecosystem stability.

In a time when biodiversity is under threat, studies like this remind us of the importance of preserving ecosystems and the species within them.

The study is published in the journal Fungal Systematics and Evolution.

