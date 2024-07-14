Secrets of fungi diversity can be pulled out of thin air

The vast and astounding diversity of nature remains largely unexplored, especially when considering the countless species of insects and fungi still unknown to science.

This hidden biodiversity holds secrets that could revolutionize our understanding of ecosystems and offer solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Racing against time

However, as the alarming rate of nature’s loss accelerates due to factors like climate change, habitat destruction, and pollution, researchers find themselves in a race against time.

This race is not merely about cataloging new species; it is about understanding the intricate web of life that sustains our planet, deciphering the complex interactions within ecosystems, and devising effective strategies for conservation.

Every undiscovered species represents a potential key to unlocking new knowledge about ecological balance, resilience, and sustainability.

Therefore, the urgency to uncover and study these hidden organisms has never been greater, as the window of opportunity to protect and preserve our planet’s rich natural heritage is rapidly closing.

Nature’s secrets are in the air

The air we breathe bristles with unimagined possibilities. “Air is a real treasure trove for nature research. It is full of DNA from plants, fungi, bacteria, insects, mammals and other organisms,” noted study lead author Nerea Abrego from the University of Jyväskylä.

The DNA of these organisms floats around us, creating opportunities for deeper scientific explorations.

Abrego and her team embarked on a study that led to unprecedented knowledge about the world’s fungi. They analyzed air samples from around the globe, using DNA sequencing to identify known and unknown fungi.

This research has shed light on the climatic and evolutionary factors that affect the occurrence and seasonal variation of different fungal species.

“Understanding where and when different fungal species thrive, and predicting their fate under ongoing global change is essential,” said Abrego.

A new era of biodiversity monitoring

Professor Otso Ovaskainen firmly believes in the revolutionary potential of these novel biodiversity sampling techniques, predicting they will dramatically reshape how we monitor and forecast biodiversity.

“There are more than million insect species in the samples already collected, which is many more species than have been described by science so far,” said Professor Ovaskainen.

“The enormous size of the data set makes analysis challenging. We have more than a hundred years of sound, millions of camera trap images, and billions of DNA sequences.”

This vast array of data presents exciting challenges for statistical modeling, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence, as these tools will be critical for accurate forecasting of biodiversity.

Fungi: Key indicators of ecosystem health

The implications of the study extend far beyond academic curiosity to practical applications.

Most types of fungi, including boletes, russulas, lichens, bracket fungi, molds, and yeasts, are spread through the air.

“One particularly interesting subject for further research is a more detailed review of the sequences for fungi that are important to humans,” said Abrego.

“These include fungal diseases of humans, crops and production animals, as well as fungi that indicate the progress of the loss of nature and the weakening of natural ecosystem processes.”

Abrego’s current project, funded by the Finnish Ministry of the Environment, aims to implement air sampling and other novel research methods as part of the Finnish national forest inventory coordinated by the Natural Resources Institute Finland.

The ultimate goal is to provide comprehensive information on natural diversity – especially about the lesser-known fungi and insects – to be used in decision-making processes.

Fungi in urban environments

Urban fungi, which thrive in parks, gardens, and even buildings, play a crucial role in urban ecology. Researchers are now exploring how these fungi interact with urban wildlife and plants, potentially offering natural solutions to pollution and waste management.

Understanding the dynamics of urban fungi can provide insights into maintaining healthier, more resilient urban ecosystems. Moreover, studying fungi in cities can reveal how these organisms adapt to human-made environments, offering clues about their evolutionary flexibility and resilience.

This pioneering work takes us a step closer in our quest to fully understand and preserve the rich biodiversity of our planet.



The study is published in the journal Nature.

