Article image
03-10-2024

New method for bacteria classification includes all of the strains

Earth.com staff writer

Bacteria are one of the most abundant life forms on Earth, comprising roughly 75% of all species. Despite being so common, all the bacteria types are not adequately classified. As a result, Dr Kostas Konstantinidis from the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology has tackled the longstanding issue by introducing a reliable method for classification of bacteria. This method provides a fresh perspective on bacterial diversity by considering all the bacterial species and strains.

Why the classification of bacteria matters

According to the researchers, existing classification systems often do not reflect how bacteria actually behave. “While there is a working definition for species and strains, this is far from widely accepted in the scientific community,” explained Dr. Konstantinidis. “This is because those classifications are based on humans’ standards that do not necessarily translate well to the patterns we see in the natural environment.”

Creating a good system for organizing bacteria involves several challenges. In the past, scientists have mostly focused on bacteria that cause diseases. This has led to a classification system that is biased towards certain features of bacteria. Hence, the traditional way of classifying bacteria is not very reliable anymore..

“If we were to classify primates using the same standards that are used to classify E. coli, then all primates — from lemurs to humans to chimpanzees — would belong to a single species,” noted Dr. Konstantinidis.

Classifying Salinibacter ruber species

To address the current challenges, the researchers developed a new way that can handle the vast bacterial diversity. Initially, they collected samples from special salty pools in Spain, called salterns, where seawater undergoes evaporation to produce salt. These unique environments harbor diverse communities of microorganisms, making them ideal for studying bacterial diversity.

Central to their methodology was the utilization of average nucleotide identity (ANI), a concept pioneered by Dr. Konstantinidis. ANI serves as a powerful tool for measuring genetic similarity between bacterial genomes. By applying ANI analysis to the collected isolates, the researchers could discern subtle genetic variations within bacterial populations.

The researchers successfully identified distinct genetic diversity gaps among individual bacteria belonging to the Salinibacter ruber species. These gaps served as natural boundaries, enabling the precise classification of bacteria into distinct species and strains.

Genetic similarity and variation

The experts discovered that bacteria within the same species are very similar genetically, with a score of 96 to 100% on the ANI scale. This means they share almost all their genes. On the other hand, bacteria from different species are much less similar, with less than 85% shared genes. This confirms that different species are truly distinct.

The researchers also looked at about 300 other species of bacteria by examining the genes of 18,000 bacteria. They found similar patterns of variation across all the diverse species. Over 95% of the bacteria studied had similar amounts of genetic variation. This finding confirms that the results likely apply to many different types of bacteria.

Significance of bacteria classification

The result of the study isn’t just a new classification method – it’s an expansion of the tools scientists can employ to study bacteria. The impact is broad, reaching evolutionary biologists, taxonomists, ecologists, and even engineers who work on the environment.

Clinicians treating patients, people who analyze biological data (bioinformaticians), and agencies that set rules (regulatory agencies) will all benefit as well.

Ultimately, this kind of collaboration will drive success in microbiology and other related fields. Furthermore, this can lead to advancements in research, healthcare, and taking better care of the environment.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
Microplastics-heart-attack.jpg
03-10-2024
Microplastics found inside human arteries after stroke and heart attack events
2024/03/ai-generated-images_vs_real-faces_1.jpg
03-10-2024
Which face is real? Discerning AI generated images isn't as easy as you think
Rocks,On,A,Mountain,Hill
03-10-2024
Mountains can be both carbon sinks and carbon sources
2024/03/bacteria.jpg
03-10-2024
New method for bacteria classification includes all of the strains
2024/03/deep-sea-worm.jpg
03-10-2024
New deep-sea worm discovered off Costa Rica
2024/03/weather-forecasts.jpg
03-10-2024
Bridging the gap: The quest for accurate weather forecasts
2024/03/Chimpanzees-social-learning2.jpg
03-10-2024
Chimpanzees and bees are capable of complex social learning
Psychedelics,Sync,Neurons,A,Caucasian,Girl:,A,Glimpse,Into,Consciousness
03-10-2024
LSD can heal crippling anxiety with just a single therapeutic dose
2024/03/speaking-and-breathing.jpg
03-10-2024
How our brains manage speaking and breathing at the same time
Spinosaurus,And,Deinonychus,In,The,Jungle.,This,Is,A,3d
03-09-2024
Spinosaurus waded into the water to ambush fish of any size
Restored-coral-reefs.jpg
03-09-2024
Restored coral reefs can bounce back in just four years
Monkeys-behavior-change.jpg
03-09-2024
Deforestation changes social behavior in monkeys
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved