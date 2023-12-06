Warmest November
12-06-2023

November 2023 sets global record as warmest ever

Earth.com staff writer

November 2023 was the warmest November ever recorded globally, according to a new report from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). 

The average surface air temperature reached an unprecedented 14.22°C. This is 0.85°C higher than the 1991-2020 average for November and 0.32°C above the previous record set in 2020.

The boreal autumn season, from September to November, was also the warmest on record with an average temperature of 15.30°C.

Six record-breaking months 

“2023 has now had six record-breaking months and two record-breaking seasons. The extraordinary global November temperatures, including two days warmer than 2°C above preindustrial, mean that 2023 is the warmest year in recorded history,” said Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of C3S.

The findings are derived from comprehensive computer-generated analyses using the ERA5 data set, incorporating billions of measurements from sources like satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations worldwide.

November temperatures 

The report noted that the global temperature anomaly for November 2023 was similar to that of October 2023, but was surpassed by September’s 0.93°C anomaly. 

The November temperature was about 1.75°C warmer than the 1850-1900 November average, which is considered the pre-industrial reference period. 

This trend places the January to November period of 2023 as the highest on record, with a mean temperature 1.46°C above the pre-industrial average and 0.13°C higher than the 11-month average of 2016, the previously warmest calendar year.

Sea surface temperatures 

Regarding sea surface temperatures, November 2023 set another record. The average sea surface temperature over 60°S–60°N was the highest for any November, beating the previous record set in 2015 by 0.25°C. 

This coincides with the ongoing El Niño event in the equatorial Pacific, though the anomalies remain lower than those in 2015.

Climate risks 

The experts found that Arctic sea ice extent was the eighth lowest for November at four percent below average, while the Antarctic sea ice extent was the second lowest at nine percent below average. This follows a trend of record-low values over six consecutive months.

“As long as greenhouse gas concentrations keep rising, we can’t expect different outcomes from those seen this year. The temperature will keep rising and so will the impacts of heatwaves and droughts. Reaching net zero as soon as possible is an effective way to manage our climate risks,” said C3S director Carlo Buontempo.

Broader implications 

The Copernicus data was released just days after a report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed that the last decade was the hottest on record.

“Each decade since the 1990s has been warmer than the previous one and we see no immediate sign of this trend reversing. More countries reported record high temperatures than in any other decade. Our ocean is warming faster and faster and the rate of sea level rise has nearly doubled in less than a generation. We are losing the race to save our melting glaciers and ice sheets,” said WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas.

“This is unequivocally driven by greenhouse gas emissions from human activities. We have to cut greenhouse gas emissions as a top and overriding priority for the planet in order to prevent climate change spiraling out of control.”

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
12-06-2023
Crows exhibit more self-control than other bird species
12-06-2023
High blood pressure is commonly shared by couples worldwide
12-06-2023
How dinosaurs influence human aging 65 million years after extinction
12-06-2023
"Global Tipping Points Report" shows humanity on a disastrous trajectory
12-06-2023
Is there life on Mercury? Possibly in the planet's craters
12-06-2023
High-fat foods and stress: A damaging combination
12-06-2023
November 2023 sets global record as warmest ever
12-06-2023
Beneficial plant bacteria likely to decline due to climate change
12-06-2023
How scientists plan to find alien life on Saturn's moon Enceladus
12-06-2023
"Friendly" hyenas more likely to engage in mobbing behavior
12-06-2023
Wasabi significantly enhances both short-term and long-term memory
12-06-2023
Radical new theory finally unites gravity, spacetime, and the quantum realm
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved