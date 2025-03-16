Discovery of organic molecules in 66-million-year-old dinosaur bones rocks paleontology

For many years, paleontologists believed that the fossilization process completely eradicated any original organic molecules in ancient remains.

Now, scientists at the University of Liverpool have discovered that some Mesozoic fossils still preserve vestiges of their original organic compounds.

The findings shed light on how proteins like collagen may survive for millions of years within dinosaur bones.

From skepticism to discovery

The research was focused on a well-preserved hip bone from an Edmontosaurus – a duck-billed dinosaur excavated from the Hell Creek Formation in South Dakota.

The fossil, weighing roughly 50 pounds (23 kilograms), is part of the University of Liverpool’s collections.

The researchers used advanced mass spectrometry and protein sequencing to detect and analyze signs of bone collagen in the sample.

The results contradict the long-held assumption that any organic material found in fossils must be modern contamination.

“This research shows beyond doubt that organic biomolecules, such as proteins like collagen, appear to be present in some fossils,” said Professor Steve Taylor, chair of the Mass Spectrometry Research Group at the University of Liverpool.

“Our results have far-reaching implications. Firstly, it refutes the hypothesis that any organics found in fossils must result from contamination.”

These collagen remnants offer a rare glimpse into dinosaur biology, opening up new questions about what biochemical information might still be gleaned from well-preserved fossils.

Understanding collagen – the basics

Collagen is the glue that holds animal bones together – literally. It’s the most abundant protein in bones, giving them structure, flexibility, and strength.

Without collagen, bones would be brittle and more likely to snap under pressure. This protein forms a tight mesh within the bone, creating a balance between rigidity and resilience.

When you cook bones – like in bone broth – that collagen breaks down into gelatin, which gives the broth that rich, silky texture.

That’s also why bone-in meats tend to be juicier and more tender when slow-cooked; the collagen melts into the meat, making it extra flavorful.

Ancient molecules survive fossilization

Collagen is the primary structural protein in the bones of living organisms. After millions of years, one would expect it to be replaced by minerals or otherwise degraded.

However, the study demonstrates that not only can collagen molecules survive fossilization but they can also remain detectable if the fossil is of exceptional quality.

Edmontosaurus sp. sacrum (UOL GEO.1) from Harding County, SD, Hell Creek formation, main fragment shown. Credit: University of Liverpool

The team’s analyses involved a combination of protein sequencing, tandem mass spectrometry, and imaging techniques to characterize the Edmontosaurus bone.

These methods allowed the experts to pinpoint markers of collagen and confirm that the protein fragments were indeed vestiges from the ancient organism.

Hidden record of dinosaur physiology

The discovery suggests the value of re-examining historical fossil collections for similarly overlooked molecular structures.

Fossils previously dismissed as fully mineralized may still contain pockets of original organic material, offering a wealth of new insights.

Taylor emphasized the potential of cross-polarized light microscopy images that have been archived for decades.

“These images may reveal intact patches of bone collagen, potentially offering a ready-made trove of fossil candidates for further protein analysis,” said Taylor.

The potential to reanalyze these images with modern techniques could reveal a hidden record of dinosaur physiology, including growth rates and metabolic traits.

Implications for dinosaur research

This breakthrough has major implications for paleontology and molecular biology. With access to ancient proteins, scientists can refine dinosaur phylogenies by comparing molecular signatures.

Edmontosaurus sp. sacrum (UOL GEO.1) from Harding County, SD, Hell Creek formation, main fragment shown. Credit: University of Liverpool

Furthermore, experts could uncover the biochemical pathways that enabled the preservation of organic compounds over millions of years.

“The findings inform the intriguing mystery of how these proteins have managed to persist in fossils for so long,” said Taylor.

Confirming the presence of dinosaur collagen

For the investigation, researchers from multiple institutions specialized in different analytic methods.

The Mass Spectrometry Research Group performed in-depth protein sequencing, while other collaborators contributed to high-resolution imaging, additional data verification, and advanced mass spectrometry.

These collective efforts reinforced the conclusion that the collagen was not a result of contamination, but an ancient molecular relic.

In addition, the successful detection of collagen alpha-1 fragments – one of the most fundamental protein forms in bone – came from the Center for Proteome Research at the University of Liverpool.

Experts at UCLA contributed tandem mass spectrometry capabilities to detect and quantify markers that definitively establish the presence of ancient collagen.

Future research directions

Even though the study resolves a long-standing debate about the possibility of finding original organic molecules in dinosaur fossils, it also opens new avenues for research.

By pinpointing the conditions under which these molecular remnants can remain stable, scientists might be able to target specific specimens or geological settings where surviving biomolecules are most likely to be found.

There is growing interest in how such data can illuminate dinosaur evolutionary pathways and relationships.

If collagen or other proteins can be consistently identified across a variety of specimens, it may become possible to conduct molecular-level comparisons between species.

Ultimately, these findings prompt reexamination of museum and field collections worldwide, suggesting that the deeper secrets of ancient life – once deemed lost – may still lie hidden within the fossil record.

The study is published in the journal Analytical Chemistry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–