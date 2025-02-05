Overall, people feel better about life in the morning

Many people have experienced waking up in a good mood in the morning, only to feel drained by the end of the day. A new study confirms that this pattern is not just a personal feeling – it is a widespread trend.

According to the research, mental health and wellbeing scores peak in the morning and decline as the day progresses, reaching their lowest point around midnight.

This study provides one of the most detailed analyses of how mental health fluctuates across the day. It also examines whether these variations depend on the day of the week, the season, or broader social factors.

The findings offer valuable insights into daily mental health patterns, with implications for both public health and personal well-being.

Mental health is better in the morning

Researchers found a strong connection between time of day and mental health. In the morning, people report feeling the happiest, most satisfied with life, and least lonely. These positive feelings gradually decline throughout the day.

By midnight, mental health scores reach their lowest levels, with increased reports of depressive and anxiety symptoms.

This pattern suggests that mental health is not static but changes over short periods. While previous studies have explored long-term shifts in mental well-being, fewer have examined how people’s mood and well-being fluctuate throughout a single day.

This research fills that gap by analyzing mental health trends across different times, days, and seasons.

Daily mood patterns

The research team used data from the University College London COVID-19 Social Study, which tracked mental health patterns from March 2020 to March 2022.

The study included responses from over 49,000 participants, with a majority being women and degree-educated individuals. Since certain demographics were overrepresented, the data was weighted to reflect a more balanced population.

Participants answered direct questions about their happiness, life satisfaction, and sense of purpose. These responses were recorded with timestamps, allowing researchers to analyze mood variations across different hours.

The experts also collected information about each participant’s age, gender, employment status, education level, and health conditions.

Do some days feel better than others?

Beyond daily fluctuations, the study examined whether mental health varied across different days of the week. The results showed that well-being scores were generally higher on Mondays and Fridays compared to Sundays.

Interestingly, happiness levels were also relatively high on Tuesdays, while Sundays had some of the lowest well-being scores.

Loneliness, however, remained fairly stable across all days. The study found no clear evidence that people felt more isolated on specific days of the week.

The researchers noted that these findings challenge common assumptions, such as the idea that weekends are always better for mental health than weekdays.

Seasonal effects on mental health

The research also confirmed that mental health shifts with the seasons. Compared to winter, people generally reported lower levels of depression and anxiety during other times of the year.

Happiness, life satisfaction, and a sense of purpose were all highest in the summer months.

Despite these seasonal variations, one surprising finding was that the daily pattern of mood remained consistent. Regardless of the season, people still felt best in the morning and worst at night.

This suggests that while seasonal factors like daylight hours influence mood, they do not override the body’s internal clock.

Role of the body clock

The researchers suggest that the daily pattern in mental health could be explained by biological rhythms. Specifically, they point to the role of cortisol, a hormone linked to stress and energy regulation.

“For example, cortisol peaks shortly after waking and reaches its lowest levels around bedtime. However, it is important to acknowledge the differences between weekends and weekdays.”

This means that while natural biological processes help regulate mood, external factors such as work schedules and daily routines also play a role. The fact that mental health fluctuates differently on weekends suggests that social and behavioral factors contribute to these changes.

Mental health improved after 2020

Another key finding from the study was that overall mental health improved from 2020 onward. Since the research period covered the COVID-19 pandemic, this suggests that mental health gradually recovered after the initial crisis.

However, the study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, so other factors could also explain this improvement.

The researchers acknowledge some limitations in their study. Since participants completed the questionnaires voluntarily, the timing of their responses might have influenced the results.

The study also did not account for variables such as sleep patterns, geographical location, or daily weather conditions – all of which could affect mood.

Implications for public health

Despite these limitations, the study highlights important trends that could influence mental health services. Understanding when people are most vulnerable can help improve support systems.

“Other drivers of the seasonal variation in [mental health and wellbeing] could include weather (temperature, precipitation, humidity) as well as various sociocultural cycles, including cultural holidays, norms, and employment patterns,” noted the study authors.

This research suggests that mental health services should consider these time-based trends when planning resources. If people tend to struggle the most around midnight, mid-week, and in winter, then additional support should be available during these times.

“Finally, in relation to public health, our findings indicate that people’s [mental health and wellbeing] tends to be lowest around midnight, mid-week, and in winter. This should be considered when planning service and resource provision,” wrote the researchers.

Recognizing daily mood patterns

This study reinforces the idea that mental health is constantly shifting throughout the day, with mornings generally bringing the best mood.

The findings highlight the importance of recognizing daily patterns in mood, rather than viewing mental health as a fixed state. While mornings seem to offer the best outlook, nights may present greater challenges.

These insights could encourage individuals to be more mindful of their mental health at different times of the day. They also provide valuable information for healthcare providers, policymakers, and researchers working to improve mental well-being on a broader scale.

The study is published in the journal BMJ Mental Health.

