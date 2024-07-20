Surprising mental health benefits of living near green spaces

Living near green spaces in our middle years may offer surprising benefits for our mental health, according to a recent study. The research suggests that exposure to green spaces can help delay cognitive decline.

And this exciting discovery is not just about older adults, but it is of particular significance for certain groups of people.

Green spaces amid concrete jungles

The study was led by Dr. Marcia Pescador Jimenez, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH).

The mission? To understand how residing near greenery in the prime years can potentially improve cognitive health in the later stages of life.

The riveting results? Living in greener neighborhoods during middle age may slow down the annual cognitive decline rate by eight months.

Interestingly, this correlation was even more pronounced for individuals residing in neighborhoods with low socioeconomic status (SES) and densely populated areas.

Cognitive decline is more prevalent in these clusters of society, making green spaces an unexpected yet promising solution.

APOE-ɛ4 gene carriers and Alzheimer’s

The study also brought into focus a crucial genetic component that’s tied to Alzheimer’s disease. Individuals possessing the APOE-ɛ4 gene, a variant associated with increased Alzheimer’s risk, also showed noteworthy cognitive benefits from green exposure.

APOE-ɛ4 carriers living in greener neighborhoods exhibited a threefold deceleration in cognitive decline compared to those without the gene.

A revelation of this magnitude is critical, especially as carriers of APOE-ɛ4 gene currently have no established measure to mitigate their dementia risks.

More green, less dementia

While there have been links between green exposure and cognitive health before, this study is significant due to its larger scope and longer observation period.

Dr. Pescador Jimenez and her colleagues from various institutions utilized data from a long-running health study to explore this association.

The comprehensive study took into account the cognitive health of over 16,000 participants above the age of 70.

Moreover, the team used state-of-the-art satellite image metrics to compute greenness levels in the residential areas of the participants.

Green space: A socioeconomic equalizer

Notably, the study found that participants residing in low-SES and densely populated neighborhoods benefited more from exposure to green spaces.

Dr. Pescador Jimenez drew parallels with the theory of equigenic environments, which suggests that greenery can help even out socioeconomic health disparities.

This insight is particularly pivotal as it propounds the concept of green space creation in disadvantaged areas to promote cognitive health and social equity.

Mental health and the green connection

The role of mental health was another intriguing aspect. The data suggests that green exposure might be related to cognitive decline over time through mental health.

This extends previous research that hinted at a connection between limited green space exposure during middle age and a decrease in cognitive function via depression.

The research highlights the importance of prioritizing the preservation and creation of green spaces.

Considering the mounting cases of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, green spaces might just be the key to delay or prevent these conditions, especially among at-risk communities.

“Our results are vital as they propose cognitive benefits of increasing green space exposure at a population level, particularly among vulnerable subgroups,” said Dr. Pescador Jimenez.

Lasting impacts of the green revolution

So, is it time for a green revolution? As this study indicates, increasing green spaces, especially in disadvantaged neighborhoods, proves essential in reducing health inequities and promoting better cognitive health later in life.

It’s time we start investing sustainably in our neighborhoods to reap the long-term cognitive benefits. After all, our mental health might just depend on a daily dose of green.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–