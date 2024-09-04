People with high resilience live up to ten years longer

Life throws curveballs. From the trials and tribulations of daily living to major life events that pull the rug out from under our feet, we are all too familiar with setbacks. However, are you aware that our ability to cope with life’s challenges, known as resilience, could hold the key to longevity?

There is new proof that overcoming life’s adversities may lead to a longer life. This revelation stems from a thorough study released in the open access journal BMJ Mental Health.

Power of mental resilience in life

The “bounce-back” factor, scientifically known as mental resilience, is more of a dynamic and active process than you might think.

Growing evidence points to various influencers such as sex, state of health and even genes that govern your body’s response to stress. These factors contribute to your resilience, molding it across different life stages.

As we age, the ability to overcome difficulty plays a vital role in managing long-term conditions and the prevailing likelihood of disability.

There is no denying that muscle and heart recovery after a bout of sickness or trauma is considered a sign of slow aging and a reduced risk of mortality. However, it’s yet to be seen if mental resilience has a similar superpower.

How the research was conducted

The researchers tapped into a wealth of information from the Health and Retirement Study (HRS), an ongoing project that started in 1992, tracking US adults aged 50 and above.

The study reports on various aspects, such as the economic status, health, and family life of these adults, with updates every two years.

The researchers specifically looked at datasets for 2006-08 because this period first saw the inclusion of questions probing mental resilience. For the analysis, they selected 10,569 participants with complete data. The average participant was 66 years old, and women represented 59 percent of the group.

Gauging mental resilience

Moreover, the team used a recognized scale to gauge mental resilience, looking at qualities that signify strength, such as persistence, calmness, independence, and the understanding that certain trials must be faced solo. The resilience scores ran between 0 and 12, with the average score across the sample hitting 9.18.

The participants were tracked until either their passing or May 2021, whichever came first. Over an average monitoring span of 12 years, 3,489 individuals passed away.

The verdict: High resilience = longer life

Interestingly, the data showed a near-linear relationship between resilience and mortality: the higher the resilience score, the lower the risk of death, with this link stronger in women than men.

When categorized into quartiles (25% sections), resilience scores linked directly to the chances of living for another 10 years. Those who scored in the bottom quartile had a 61% survival rate, while those in the middle quartiles saw percentages of 72% and 79%. However, participants in the top quartile boasted an impressive survival rate of 84%.

Drilling down, people in the top quartile were found 53% less likely to die in the next decade compared to those in the lowest quartile. After making adjustments for sex, race, marital status, and BMI, this connection held firm, although it dropped to 46% and 38% after considering ill health and lifestyle habits respectively.

Overall, those with higher resilience scores faced considerably lower death rates: 20% lower (2nd quartile), 27% lower (3rd), and 38% lower (4th), compared to those with the lowest scores.

Study limitations

This study is observational, so we can’t jump to conclusions about cause and effect just yet. In addition, the research team did not account for the potential influence of hormonal factors, genetic elements, or the effects of childhood adversity.

They also relied on baseline data, which means changes during the watching period weren’t factored into the analysis.

Psychological resilience for improved life

“Various factors, including but not limited to, meaning in life, positive emotions, self-rated health and satisfaction with social support, have been identified as potential influences on psychological resilience,” noted the researchers.

“Triggering these positive emotions may enhance the protective effects of psychological resilience and mitigate the negative impact of accumulated adversity on mental health in adults.”

The findings strongly suggest that initiatives aimed at boosting psychological resilience might help in reducing mortality risks. So, next time you face a setback, remember to stand back up because it could very well add years to your life.

The study is published in the journal BMJ Mental Health.

