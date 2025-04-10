Pests are moving to cooler regions due to climate change

Climate change is pushing pest insects and mites into new territories. Many pests are migrating from the equator to cooler regions that used to keep them at bay.

Global trade networks are also playing a big part in this shuffle. Ports and shipping channels create pathways for invasive species to arrive in places that once seemed too distant to worry about.

Professor Dan Bebber from the University of Exeter is part of a research team that includes experts from the University of Hebei and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The researchers are calling for swift action to protect key staple crops, including wheat and maize.

Warmer climates help pests multiply

Temperatures are going up in regions that had cooler climates. This creates conditions where more insects and mites can survive winters and breed more often.

More generations in a year mean bigger populations. More bugs mean higher odds that pests will find, eat, and damage vital food sources.

Farming practices weaken pest control

Intensive agricultural practices can decrease biodiversity. When you have fewer predators around, pests multiply freely.

Monocrops, irrigation, and fertilizers support bigger yields, but these methods also give pests reliable food and shelter. This shift weakens the natural checks and balances once provided by a richer variety of species.

Tropical pests invade cooler regions

Tropical species are advancing into temperate zones. Cold air once put a stop to major swarms, but warm spells that last longer allow insects to stay active.

High latitudes are especially vulnerable. Wheat, rice, and soybean fields in these areas can become prime feeding grounds for new and old invaders.

Trade accelerates invasion

Globalization of trade networks is fueling pest invasions worldwide, with damage surpassing $423 billion in 2019.

Goods move around in a matter of days. That opens doors for species to hitch rides in shipping containers, seed batches, and any organic packaging not strictly monitored.

Pests and climate risks threaten food

“About 40% of global crop production is currently lost to pests and diseases, creating a major challenge for global food security,” said co-author Professor Dan Bebber. Farmers already struggling with unpredictable weather are on edge with each new pest report.

Beyond economic impacts, these losses can aggravate hunger in vulnerable regions. Reduced output raises prices, and entire communities face shortages of staple crops like rice or maize.

Climate extremes trigger pest outbreaks

Periods of drought or heatwaves can set off surprising outbreaks. Plants under stress become easy targets, since neurotoxins that some pests produce can flourish in warm, dry conditions.

In certain cases, intense rainfall might wash smaller pests away. Still, overall shifts in humidity and temperature can boost pest populations that prefer wet fields over parched ground.

Scientists push for better pest tracking

Researchers see promise in pest monitoring. Early-warning systems can track insects as they migrate north and uphill. Predictive models can also factor in shifting climates to pinpoint future hot zones.

“We need better pest monitoring, predictive models, and climate-smart management strategies to safeguard staple crops such as wheat, rice, maize and soybean from increasing pest risks,” said Bebber.

Farmland changes can reduce infestations

Many experts suggest landscape diversity and planting non-crop species near fields. These habitats can support natural enemies of pests, like ladybugs for aphids.

Strategies that add conservation biocontrol might help growers reduce pesticides. This lowers the risk of insects developing resistance and cuts down on harmful chemicals reaching waterways.

Action needed for climate-driven pests

Cooperative efforts across borders could limit the entry of new pests. Tighter inspection of exports and imports can help identify and quarantine risky arrivals.

Teams focused on integrated pest management can set protocols in regions at highest risk. That plan might combine crop rotation, beneficial insects, and more resilient plant varieties.

The agricultural world is shifting. As pest insects spread to cooler regions, farmland faces challenges nobody expected even a few decades ago.

Innovation in planting decisions, pest prediction, and trade rules can bring hope. Action now can keep dinner tables stocked and protect farmers from devastating infestations.

The study is published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.

