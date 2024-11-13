Physical activity instantly boosts your brain speed - by years 

Physical activity is known for its long-term benefits for brain health, including reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

A new study from Penn State College of Medicine now reveals that even everyday physical activities have immediate positive effects on the brain.

Years of cognitive improvement

“The purpose of the current study was to examine whether episodes of physical activity, occurring over the course of participants’ daily lives, are associated with short-term improvements in cognitive health,” noted the researchers.

The team found that middle-aged adults who engaged in daily movement experienced improvements in cognitive processing speed equivalent to being four years younger.

This improvement held true whether the activity was low-intensity, like walking or household chores, or higher intensity, like jogging.

All movement improves brain health

Study lead author Dr. Jonathan Hakun, assistant professor of neurology and psychology at Penn State, emphasized the importance of incorporating physical movement into everyday life.

“You don’t have to go to the gym to experience all the potential benefits of physical activity,” said Hakun.

“All movement is important. Everyday movement counts as a source of accumulated physical activity that could be credited toward a healthy lifestyle and may have some direct impact on cognitive health.”

This study shifts focus from the typical long-term investigations of physical activity’s impact on brain health.

While most research has looked at cognitive benefits over months or even decades, Hakun’s team examined the short-term effects of physical activity on cognitive processing.

Daily activity and brain function

To capture real-time data, the team used smartphone technology to prompt participants with check-ins throughout their day.

Over a period of nine days, participants checked in six times daily, roughly every 3.5 hours, and reported whether they had been physically active since their last check-in, also rating the intensity of the activity.

Light activities included walking and cleaning, while vigorous activities were things like running or fast biking.

After recording their activity, participants played two “brain games” designed to measure cognitive processing speed and working memory.

Processing speed reflects how quickly the brain can process information, while working memory serves as an indicator of executive function, such as problem-solving skills.

Gains in cognitive processing speed

The study analyzed data from 204 participants aged 40 to 65 in the Bronx, NY, who were part of a broader study on cognitive health.

Importantly, half of the participants were Black or African American, and over a third were Hispanic, adding diversity to the findings.

When participants had been physically active within the last 3.5 hours, they performed better on tasks measuring processing speed, showing a cognitive “youthfulness” of approximately four years.

Response time after physical activity

Though improvements in working memory were not observed, the researchers noted that response times in memory tasks echoed the quicker processing speeds seen after physical activity.

“We get slower as we age, both physically and cognitively. The idea here is that we can momentarily counteract that through movement. It’s compelling. There’s the potential for a brief walk or a little extra movement to give you a boost,” noted Hakun.

Frequent activity yields greater benefits

The study also found that those who were active more frequently enjoyed more cognitive benefits compared to those with lower levels of physical activity. This suggests that cognitive health gains may increase with regular movement.

However, Hakun cautioned that further research is necessary to pinpoint how much activity, along with its frequency and timing, influences cognitive improvements.

Future research directions

Looking ahead, Hakun and his team plan to expand their research to include longer study durations to assess how everyday movement impacts cognitive health over time.

Pairing ecological momentary assessments with physical activity monitoring tools may allow researchers to more accurately track the relationship between activity levels and brain health.

By focusing on everyday movement as a means to boost brain function, the study highlights an accessible approach to improving cognitive health.

The study is published in the journal Annals of Behavioral Medicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–