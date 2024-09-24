Pierolapithecus: Recreating the face of an ancient human ancestor

Have you ever wondered what our ancient ancestors looked like? Scientists have reconstructed the face of an ancient ape species called Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, giving us a fresh glimpse into the story of human and great ape evolution.

Leading this fascinating research is Kelsey Pugh, a research associate in the American Museum of Natural History’s Division of Anthropology and a lecturer at Brooklyn College.

Pugh and her team have pieced together the skull of this remarkable species, which roamed the Earth about 12 million years ago.

Searching for Pierolapithecus catalaunicus

Discovered in northeastern Spain and first described back in 2004, Pierolapithecus catalaunicus belonged to a group of now-extinct apes that lived in Europe between 15 and 7 million years ago.

This was a time when primates were diversifying and evolving into new species, each with unique characteristics.

What makes Pierolapithecus catalaunicus so special is the condition of the fossil. Researchers have both the cranium and a partial skeleton of the same individual — a rare treasure in the world of paleontology.

Such comprehensive evidence allows scientists to explore more thoroughly how this species fits into the evolutionary puzzle.

Connecting the dots

The significance of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus goes beyond its well-preserved bones. It plays a key role in understanding the “mosaic nature of hominid evolution.”

Since hominids include both great apes and humans, studying this ancient ape helps scientists trace the evolutionary steps that led to modern species like us.

“Features of the skull and teeth are extremely important in resolving the evolutionary relationships of fossil species,” said Pugh.

“When we find this material in association with bones of the rest of the skeleton, it gives us the opportunity to not only accurately place the species on the hominid family tree, but also to learn more about the biology of the animal in terms of, for example, how it was moving around its environment,” Pugh explained.

Pierolapithecus catalaunicus: The upright ape

Previous studies suggest that Pierolapithecus had an upright body structure that came before adaptations allowing hominids to move through tree branches. However, its exact place in evolutionary history is still up in the air.

“One of the persistent issues in studies of ape and human evolution is that the fossil record is fragmentary, and many specimens are incompletely preserved and distorted,” said study co-author Ashley Hammond.

“This makes it difficult to reach a consensus on the evolutionary relationships of key fossil apes that are essential to understanding ape and human evolution.”

Modern technology at work

To tackle this challenge, the researchers used CT scans to reconstruct the cranium of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus. This allowed them to compare it with other primate species and model how key features of ape facial structure evolved over time.

The study found that Pierolapithecus shares facial features with both fossilized and living great apes. At the same time, it has distinct characteristics not seen in other Middle Miocene apes.

From left, the Pierolapithecus cranium shortly after discovery, after initial preparation, and after virtual reconstruction. Credit: David Alba (left), Salvador Moyà-Solà (middle), Kelsey Pugh (right).

These findings suggest that Pierolapithecus catalaunicus may be one of the earliest members of the great ape and human family.

“An interesting output of the evolutionary modeling in the study is that the cranium of Pierolapithecus is closer in shape and size to the ancestor from which living great apes and humans evolved,” said study co-author Sergio Almécija.

“On the other hand, gibbons and siamangs — the ‘lesser apes’ — seem to be secondarily derived in relation to size reduction.”

Lifestyle of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus

This ancient primate is believed to have weighed between 30 and 50 pounds. It had features similar to modern great apes, suggesting a possible common ancestor.

Its wide, flat ribcage, stiff lower spine, and unique wrist features point to climbing abilities, indicating a transition from earlier tree-dwelling primates to one that could move both in trees and on the ground.

The skeletal structure shows that Pierolapithecus catalaunicus had a shortened and wide trunk, along with mobile shoulder joints.

This suggests it was good at climbing and swinging through trees — a movement known as brachiation. However, its robust finger bones hint that it also spent significant time interacting with the ground.

Facing the facts

Its facial structure is also revealing. With forward-facing eyes, a short snout, and small canines, it differs from primates that eat only fruit, suggesting it had a varied diet.

These features paint a picture of an adaptable creature that lived both in the trees and on the ground.

Pierolapithecus shakes up previous ideas about evolution. Its existence hints that key hominid traits may have developed earlier than scientists once thought.

While it might not be a direct ancestor of humans, it provides a clearer picture of the lineage that led to great apes and humans, highlighting traits that evolved as primates adapted to changing environments.

Why Pierolapithecus catalaunicus matters

The discovery underscores that hominid evolution isn’t a straight line but a branching tree with many extinct relatives.

Each new fossil find, like Pierolapithecus, adds another piece to the puzzle, helping us understand where we come from and perhaps where we’re headed.

Unfortunately, the site where Pierolapithecus was found faces threats from illegal excavations and vandalism.

Preservationists and scientists are calling for stronger protections to safeguard this invaluable window into our past.

As we continue to study Pierolapithecus, it’s crucial to protect these archaeological sites to keep our shared history intact.

So, what does all this mean for us?

Discoveries like Pierolapithecus catalaunicus help bridge gaps in our understanding of primate evolution. They highlight the complexity of the human evolutionary tree and the intricate journey that has shaped life on Earth.

The study is a collaborative effort involving scientists from the American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn College, and the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont. Their work sheds new light on a pivotal chapter in our evolutionary history.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

