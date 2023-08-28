Plankton super swimmers fueled the red tide event of 2020

In the spring of 2020, a significant red tide event off the coast of Southern California captured global attention with its stunning displays of bioluminescence.

This phenomenon was caused by exceptionally high densities of Lingulodinium polyedra (L. polyedra), a plankton species known for its ability to emit a neon blue glow.

Despite the awe-inspiring visuals, the red tide event also marked a harmful algal bloom, with toxins detected at peak bloom levels that could potentially harm marine life.

Furthermore, the decomposition of the extreme biomass from the red tide led to near-zero dissolved oxygen levels, resulting in fish die-offs and other detrimental impacts on local ecosystems.

What caused the red tide event?

Scientists from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Jacobs School of Engineering have conducted a study that sheds light on how this particular dinoflagellate species managed to create such an exceptionally dense bloom.

The key lies in the dinoflagellates’ extraordinary swimming ability, which gives them a competitive edge over other phytoplankton species and enables them to form dense, including bioluminescent, blooms.

“The idea that vertical swimming gives dinoflagellates a competitive advantage actually goes back more than half a century, but only now do we have the technology to conclusively prove it in the field,” explained study senior author Drew Lucas, an associate professor at Scripps Oceanography and the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at UC San Diego.

Highly mobile dinoflagellates

Lucas, along with former graduate student Bofu Zheng and several colleagues, seized the opportunity to deploy sophisticated ocean instruments off the San Diego coast during the red tide event in April and May 2020.

This effort was supported by funding from the Southern California Coastal Ocean Observing System (SCCOOS) through an award by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The study revealed that L. polyedra dinoflagellates are highly mobile, swimming upward during the day to photosynthesize and downward at night to access deep nutrient pools. This movement intensified the water’s ruddy coloration at the surface, leading to the term “red tide,” most prominently observed in the afternoon.

A significant population of dinoflagellates was documented making the downward journey at night, although some remained near the surface, resulting in nighttime displays of bioluminescence.

The authors concluded that this vertical migration enabled the dinoflagellates to outgrow their non-mobile competitors, including other phytoplankton species.

50-year-old theory confirmed

This study validates a 50-year-old hypothesis by Scripps Oceanography biological oceanographer Richard “Dick” Eppley, who suggested that the vertical migration of dinoflagellates was associated with harmful algal blooms, a phenomenon documented off Southern California for at least 120 years.

Although extensive lab research supported this idea, it had not been field-tested until the 2020 event.

L. polyedra, like many dinoflagellate species, possesses a pair of flagella, whip-like appendages that propel the single-celled organism through water. Besides its swimming ability, L. polyedra exhibits remarkable speed, reaching up to 10 body lengths per second for almost 24 hours.

“In the plankton world, they are Michael Phelps,” said Lucas. “For comparison, fast-burst swimming in species like bluefin tuna or shortfin mako is around 9-10 body lengths per second, but only for very short periods.”

“Their exceptional swimming allows L. polyedra to dive to cold depths where they can take up nutrients, allowing these organisms to really bloom and explode in population.”

How the research was conducted

The researchers used the Wirewalker, an autonomous, ocean-wave-powered vertical profiling system developed at Scripps Oceanography, to continuously measure physical and biochemical conditions from the sea surface to the seafloor, reaching a depth of 100 meters (300 feet).

The team also captured near-surface images of the bloom using an Imaging FlowCytobot (IFCB), a robotic microscope installed on an offshore mooring, now part of a larger IFCB network managed by SCCOOS.

What the researchers learned

Data and images collected by these instruments confirmed Eppley’s original theory, showing that L. polyedra descended at dusk, reaching a maximum depth of about 30-40 meters (100-130 feet) after 18 to 24 hours of swimming.

In the deep, the dinoflagellates would take up nitrate, a growth nutrient for plankton, before returning to the surface around noon to photosynthesize during maximum sunlight.

“These single-celled organisms, namely L. polyedra, are so functionally complex and amazing,” said Zheng.

“In addition to their swimming speed, which is far beyond human limits, they can coordinate their behavior according to the day-night cycle by migrating down at night and coming back to the ocean surface during the day; they can produce spectacular bioluminescence; they can photosynthesize; they can even prey on organisms that are smaller than them.”

Potential consequences of the bloom

The researchers also analyzed long-term ocean monitoring data from the California Cooperative Oceanic Fisheries Investigations (CalCOFI) and long-term mooring data maintained by the Ocean Time-Series Group at Scripps Oceanography to assess other consequences of the bloom.

Based on over 70 years of climate data, the results indicated that the bloom created physical and chemical conditions in the water column that deviated from the norm, highlighting the potential for massive blooms to alter coastal ocean characteristics.

Study implications

Study co-author and biological oceanographer Clarissa Anderson said this research stands out for its use of novel ocean technologies, which allowed for unparalleled measurements of how phytoplankton respond to small-scale changes in the coastal ocean, as well as calculations of nutrient uptake by dinoflagellates at such fine scales.

Anderson also noted the importance of long-term observations as being key to any future efforts to better understand harmful algal blooms.

“The more we understand complex mechanisms that allow a particular species or population of plankton to thrive and persist, the better we can predict runaway events like the 2020 red tide that lasted much longer than theory might dictate,” said Anderson.

“With longer time series of rapid change in coastal nutrient delivery, circulation, light regimes, and algal toxins, we could build more accurate dynamical models for predicting plankton blooms, including those that turn harmful.”

