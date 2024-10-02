Plant diversity 'darkspots' need urgent attention

A global team of scientists, led by researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew has launched an ambitious project aimed at illuminating the planet’s plant diversity “darkspots.”

These are regions that are rich in biodiversity, but where geographic and taxonomic data remain incomplete, leaving scientists with limited understanding of the plant diversity that exists within them.

Plant diversity darkspots around the world



The experts identified 33 such darkspots around the globe, with 14 (or 44%) of these located in tropical Asia.

According to the State of the World’s Plants and Fungi 2023 report, 75% of the world’s yet-to-be-described plant species already facing the threat of extinction.



This new research offers a valuable tool for identifying where to prioritize plant collection and conservation efforts in this critical decade for halting biodiversity loss.

Unnamed and unmapped plant species

The research team focused on predicting the number of plant species that remain unnamed and unmapped in various “botanical countries” – regions or countries that are used as reference units for botanical research.

The experts then compared the locations of these darkspots with the 36 globally recognized “biodiversity hotspots,” which are areas of rich and unique flora that are also under threat.

Additionally, the study considered how socio-political and environmental factors could influence botanical expeditions and guide future efforts to fill the gaps in taxonomic knowledge.

Documentation of global plant diversity

“Resources to undertake new botanical expeditions or to digitize existing collections are limited, so prioritizing collecting efforts is vital,” said co-author Samuel Pironon, a lecturer in conservation biology at Queen Mary University of London and an honorary research associate at RBG Kew.

“Our study provides a flexible framework to help accelerate the documentation of global plant diversity to inform conservation actions. Knowing where there are most species remaining unnamed and unmapped, of which many are likely to be threatened, is necessary for us to meet the 2030 targets of the Global Biodiversity Framework.”

Global distribution of plant diversity darkspots

The research revealed the existence of 33 darkspots worldwide. Of these, 14 were found in tropical Asia, eight in South America, eight in the Asia-Temperate region, two in Africa, and one in North America.

Globally, the areas with the greatest combined data shortfalls were Colombia, New Guinea, and South-Central China, in decreasing order. On a continental scale,

New Caledonia had the greatest shortfall for the Pacific region, Western Australia for Australasia, New Guinea for tropical Asia, China South-Central for temperate Asia, Madagascar for Africa, Albania for Europe, Southwest Mexico for North America, and Colombia for South America.

Crucial areas for collection efforts

When factoring in different environmental and socio-economic scenarios, six botanical countries consistently emerged as priority areas for targeted collection efforts: Colombia, Myanmar, New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, and Turkey.

These regions were flagged as crucial zones for scientific research and plant collection to uncover the extent of their biodiversity and better inform conservation strategies.

Unexpected biodiversity hotspot in New Guinea

One surprising finding was that New Guinea was the only darkspot identified that did not overlap with one of the world’s recognized biodiversity hotspots.

However, the researchers noted that New Guinea’s exceptional biodiversity is likely to become even more apparent as the gaps in knowledge are filled.

Nevertheless, the region is already facing significant threats from species overexploitation and the expansion of agricultural land, which could endanger its biodiversity before it is fully understood.

Global efforts to maintain plant diversity

Study lead author Ian Ondo is a senior data analyst at RBG Kew and program officer at the United Nations Environment Program World Conservation Monitoring Center (UNEP-WCMC).

“Recognizing and accounting for plant diversity darkspots is essential to achieving comprehensive conservation priorities. It ensures that critical areas are inclusive of underrepresented biodiversity and receive attention and protection, ultimately enhancing global efforts to maintain biodiversity,” said Ondo.

The role of Indigenous communities

Kiran Dhanjal-Adams, a future leader fellow at RBG Kew, highlighted another key aspect of the study: the role of Indigenous and local communities in understanding plant diversity.

“Many species that are not yet described by science are, in fact, well known by Indigenous and local communities,” she explained.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework emphasizes the importance of including Indigenous and local communities in conservation efforts.

Strengthening partnerships with these communities could not only lead to the discovery of new species but also help raise conservation interest and funds that directly support these communities.

Five key commitments

The study aligns with the broader goals of a global call to action, formalized in the “2030 Declaration on Scientific Plant and Fungal Collecting,” which was co-led by RBG Kew and the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Arising from discussions held at Kew’s 2023 State of the World’s Plants & Fungi Symposium, the declaration outlines five key commitments aimed at closing the gaps in knowledge about plant and fungal diversity.

These commitments include adopting evidence-based collection strategies, strengthening local research capacities, fostering collaboration across disciplines, collecting specimens with future research in mind, and sharing the benefits of these collections.

Coordinating scientific collection efforts

Biological specimens collected from the wild remain a fundamental component of natural sciences. Researchers continue to collect and preserve samples to support conservation actions, advance scientific research, and uncover potential benefits such as new medicines or fuels.

The process of collecting these specimens is governed by strict regulations, including national and international laws regarding access and benefit sharing.

Yet there is still much to learn – particularly about fungi, with over 90% of the estimated 2.5 million fungal species remaining undescribed by science.

The 2030 Declaration, co-authored by contributors from 22 countries and signed by over 800 individuals and organizations from 85 nations, represents a major step forward in coordinating scientific collection efforts.

The declaration will remain open for additional signatories until the end of this year. By encouraging conversations at international, regional, national, and local levels during botanical and mycological congresses, RBG Kew hopes to foster more decentralized and complementary efforts to fill the knowledge gaps that still exist.

Protecting Earth’s diverse ecosystems

Senior author Alexandre Antonelli, the director of science at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew emphasized the importance of these coordinated efforts.

“As we head to CBD COP16 in Colombia, governments will be under scrutiny to determine what progress has been achieved towards the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework 2030 targets, what challenges remain, and how they can be overcome.”

“Comprehensive data on plants and fungi are an integral part of the solution, and filling knowledge gaps in darkspots represents a cost-effective way forward. If countries come together and implement these declaration commitments, we will be better able to address the grand challenges of biodiversity loss, climate change, and food security.”

This study and the ongoing efforts to map the world’s plant diversity darkspots mark a significant step toward understanding and protecting Earth’s rich and diverse ecosystems.

By prioritizing efforts in these crucial regions, the global scientific community aims to safeguard biodiversity for future generations, while also supporting the well-being of local and Indigenous communities who depend on these ecosystems for their survival.

The study is published in the journal New Phytologist.

