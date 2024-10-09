Plenty more fish in the sea? This depends on conservation efforts

In the current environmental crisis, how valid is the old saying: There are plenty more fish in the sea?

Well, this perennial fish tale might have a fresh twist. A recent study reveals that environmental conservation efforts have made a significant contribution to the amount of fish on coral reefs.

The international research team used survey data to estimate fish abundance on 2,600 tropical reef locations. Fish biomass is an important indicator of the health of coral reefs.

The experts developed a model which indicated nearly 10% of reef fish biomass can be attributed to environmental protection measures.

Threat of overfishing

The research was led by Professor Joshua Cinner in the School of Geosciences at the University of Sydney, who worked closely with lead analyst Dr. Iain Caldwell from the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Professor Cinner emphasized the issue of overfishing, a threat to the livelihoods of coastal communities worldwide.

“Millions of people depend on reef fish for their livelihoods and nutrition. Overfishing is severely threatening the well-being of coastal communities right across the globe. Protection can help boost fish stocks and have flow-on benefits for people,” said Professor Cinner.

The coral conundrum

Coral reefs, the vibrant underwater ecosystems, are buckling under human-induced pressures including climate change, pollution, and overfishing.

Marine protected areas (MPAs) have been established by several governments. These areas restrict human activities to preserve marine habitats. However, currently only about 8% of the world’s oceans are covered by MPAs.

Bolder framework for fish conservation

In a refreshing commitment towards preserving biodiversity, at the 2022 UN Biodiversity Conference, 196 countries pledged to protect 30% of the world’s terrestrial, freshwater, coastal, and marine areas by 2030.

This initiative, referred to as 30×30, is expected to significantly expand the reach of marine protected areas.

Professor Cinner elaborated on the enormous potential of the 30×30 initiative. “Our modeling showed that we could get up to 28 percent more fish on coral reefs globally by increasing the coverage of fully protected reefs to 30 percent – but only if these reefs are chosen strategically.”

On the other hand, Dr. Caldwell believes no-take zones aren’t the only solution. “No-take zones are punching above their weight, especially when they are well complied with, but they aren’t the only way to increase fish populations.”

Increasing coral reef fish stocks

The study revealed that more than half of the coral reefs surveyed had no fishing constraints. The research team estimated the potential benefits of fishing restrictions on these reefs.

The predictive model indicated that the implementation of fishing restrictions on all currently unmanaged coral reefs could further increase global coral reef fish stocks by an additional 10.5 percent.

“Fisheries restrictions aren’t as effective as no-take MPAs on a per area basis, but they tend to be less controversial with fishers, which means compliance can be better, and they can be implemented at very large scales,” said Professor Cinner. “Sustaining coral reef fish populations will require using every tool in the toolbox.”

Can we, then, truly claim that there are still plenty more fish in the sea? The answer lies in strategic environmental protection measures, balanced fishing practices, and a collective commitment to marine conservation.

Empowering local communities

Local communities play a vital role in marine conservation, especially in regions where fishing is a primary livelihood. In many tropical areas, coastal communities depend heavily on fish not only for food but also as a source of income.

Recognizing the importance of sustainable practices, several conservation programs now include community-led initiatives to monitor and manage fish stocks effectively.

Community-managed marine areas (CMMAs) have proven successful in regions like the Pacific Islands, where local fishers actively enforce sustainable fishing practices.

These initiatives are designed to complement marine protected areas (MPAs), allowing communities to take an active role in preserving their marine resources while ensuring their livelihoods.

Incorporating local knowledge and building a sense of ownership can lead to higher compliance rates and more effective conservation outcomes.

As the global push towards marine biodiversity gains momentum, community-driven solutions could be crucial for protecting fish populations.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–