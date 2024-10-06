Primates face an uncertain future due to climate change

Primates, our closest living relatives in the animal kingdom, are under threat due to climate change. In particular, primates are vulnerable to climate change due to their reliance on stable ecosystems, specific habitats, and specialized diets.

In an extensive study, a team of biologists, planetary scientists, and conservationists have mapped out potential extinction risks for primates due to the changing climate.

The research was focused on regions that serve as bustling habitats for primates. The experts also looked closely at specific primate characteristics for an accurate depiction of what the future could hold for these species.

Climate change and primates

The impending threats of climate change are not evenly distributed. Different regions are set to experience distinct climate shifts. For example, some areas will witness a dramatic increase in rainfall, while others will see a notable drop in precipitation.

These variable shifts, as the study illustrates, will trigger a domino effect. Changes in vegetation will inevitably affect animals, including primates, that rely on such food sources.

“Identifying the main predictors of species’ extinction risk while accounting for the effects of spatial and phylogenetic structures in the data is key to preventing species loss in tropical forests through adequate conservation practices,” noted the study authors.

Focus of the research

The researchers analyzed data collected from 22,705 locales where primates live. Spanning multiple continents and islands, the data represented regions including Madagascar, Asia, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

The team estimated changes in rainfall amounts and the ensuing shifts in vegetation. They also investigated how rapidly the conditions may shift.

Furthermore, the experts considered specific attributes of the primates themselves such as body size, range, diurnal or nocturnal habits, predators, and their evolutionary distinctiveness.

“Our goal was to understand how these varying elements could impact primate species at a granular level,” explained lead researcher Dr. Janet Goodall of the University of California.

Variable impacts across primate species

According to the team’s findings, the impacts of climate change on primates will be extremely varied. The study shows that both the region and the primate species can significantly sway the risks associated with climate change.

An unstable rainfall pattern in the Neotropics, for instance, could put several species at high risk. Conversely, the same weather change may serve as an advantage for primates residing in Madagascar and Africa.

However, our primate friends are likely to face other foes – deforestation, mining, pollution – all of which contribute to their vulnerability. The team discovered 33 primate species with an unacknowledged high risk of extinction.

“These species have a latent extinction risk and should be further evaluated,” said Dr. Goodall.

Future of primates in a changing climate

The extensive research reveals the potentially colossal risk that primate species around the globe are facing as our planet continues to warm.

The study highlights the urgent need for concerted efforts towards mitigating the impacts of climate change, alongside improving the conditions of these creatures’ habitats.

Is there a way we can halt or reverse the impacts of climate change on these species? Can we afford to lose these extraordinary creatures that share so many traits with us?

Saving primates from climate change

As we conclude, remember this isn’t merely about preserving biodiversity. Saving our primate relatives is instrumental to saving ourselves, for, in their survival, lies many answers to our own existence and survival.

The work done by Dr. Goodall and her team is an invaluable step in our understanding of the uncertain future facing primates – a future that we have the power to influence.

“Our findings highlight the importance of climate change mitigation and forest protection strategies. Increasing the protection of large primates and reducing hunting are also essential,” the researchers concluded.

The solution starts with awareness, moving on to action. The fate of our primate friends, and maybe ours too, hangs in the balance due to climate change.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

