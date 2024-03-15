Rare star explosion will be visible for a week

For the first time in eight decades, a celestial phenomenon will grace our night sky, offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness a star’s brilliance with the naked eye during a dramatic explosion.

Known as T Coronae Borealis, or T CrB, this star resides 3,000 light-years from Earth in the Northern hemisphere’s expanse and is on the brink of an intense outburst.

Star explosion in the Corona Borealis constellation

This event, set to occur this year, will see T CrB lighting up the Corona Borealis constellation, shining as brightly as the famed North Star, Polaris, for approximately one week.

The exact timing of this stellar spectacle remains uncertain, with NASA forecasting its occurrence sometime between now and September. T CrB is nestled within the Corona Borealis constellation, lying in a semicircular pattern between the Bootes and Hercules constellations.

Rare astronomical event

The imminent outburst, classified as a nova, represents a rare astronomical event that unfolds roughly every century. It happens when a white dwarf star – comparable in size to the sun but collapsed – and a red giant star – nearing the end of its life and expanding to about 74 times the sun’s size – venture too close to each other.

This proximity dramatically raises the red giant’s surface temperature from about 4,000 to 5,800 degrees Fahrenheit to an astonishing 360,000 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting T CrB to expel its outer layers onto the white dwarf’s surface.

Enormous thermonuclear explosion

The culmination of matter from the red giant triggers a nuclear explosion, unleashing an energy burst up to 100,000 times greater than the sun’s annual output.

Unlike a supernova, which obliterates the star, a nova such as T CrB’s does not destroy the star system. Instead, the star cools down to its original temperature and restarts its cycle.

Previous explosions of T CrB

Historical records trace T CrB’s notable eruptions back to 1946 and even 1866, with earlier accounts suggesting observations several centuries ago.

Notably, Reverend Francis Wollaston in 1787 and Abbott Burchard in 1217 documented witnessing a bright star in the Corona Borealis constellation, hinting at earlier appearances of T CrB.

Brief yet intense display

This particular star explosion is unique for its brief yet intense display, completing its cycle in merely a week.

NASA anticipates that the nova’s peak brightness will allow it to be visible to the naked eye for several days, and with binoculars for just over a week, before it fades away, potentially not to reappear for another 80 years.

This upcoming event invites sky enthusiasts and the curious alike to marvel at the wonders of our universe, showcasing the ephemeral yet awe-inspiring nature of celestial phenomena.

