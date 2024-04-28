Vitamin D influences gut bacteria to help fight cancer

Recent research has sparked interest in the potential health benefits of vitamin D, particularly regarding its influence on cancer immunity.

In a study led by the Francis Crick Institute, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and Aalborg University, significant insights have been gained into how vitamin D can enhance the body’s ability to fight cancer.

Vitamin D: A catalyst for cancer-fighting gut bacteria

The researchers found that a diet enriched with vitamin D promotes the growth of a specific gut bacterium, Bacteroides fragilis, which is known to enhance immune resistance against cancer in mice.

The experts report that when mice consumed high amounts of vitamin D, they exhibited not only greater resistance to experimentally transplanted cancers but also a stronger response to immunotherapy treatments.

Remarkably, this protective effect continued even when the researchers actively interfered with gene expression to block a protein that normally assists in transporting vitamin D through the bloodstream.

The experts determined that vitamin D works by acting on epithelial cells in the intestines, which in turn boost the population of Bacteroides fragilis. This bacterium has proven to strengthen immunity against cancer, as shown by the decreased growth of transplanted tumors in the mice.

Vitamin D and gut microbiome interaction

Caetano Reis e Sousa, the senior researcher, expressed his astonishment at the findings, highlighting the unexpected ways in which vitamin D regulates the gut microbiome to favor bacteria that enhance cancer immunity.

“This could one day be important for cancer treatment in humans, but more work is needed before we can conclusively say that correcting a vitamin D deficiency has benefits for cancer prevention or treatment.”

Moreover, the findings have significant implications, supporting previous research that links low levels of vitamin D to a greater risk of cancer. This link was confirmed by the analysis of a large Danish population dataset.

The clinical potential of vitamin D research

Evangelos Giampazolias, who contributed significantly to the research, pointed out the challenge of distinguishing between beneficial and harmful gut microbiomes. “We found that vitamin D helps gut bacteria to elicit cancer immunity, improving the response to immunotherapy in mice.”

This opens up new avenues for understanding how dietary factors can influence the microbiome and, by extension, the immune system.

Romina Goldszmid of NCI emphasized the potential of dietary interventions to optimize the relationship between microbiota and cancer immunity. However, she cautioned that more research is needed to fully grasp the underlying mechanisms and their application in personalized treatment strategies.

Dietary interventions in cancer research

Funded by prestigious organizations like Cancer Research UK, the UK Medical Research Council, and the Wellcome Trust, this research emphasizes the importance of understanding the complex interactions between diet, microbiome, and disease resistance.

Nisharnthi Duggan of Cancer Research UK highlighted the importance of balancing vitamin D intake through sun exposure, diet, or supplements and practicing safe sun habits to minimize skin cancer risk.

The study marks a significant step in how dietary changes can enhance immunity and aid cancer prevention. However, translating these laboratory discoveries into clinical applications is complex and requires further research to bridge the gap between experimental results and real-world benefits.

Health benefits of Vitamin D

Vitamin D, often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” is crucial for maintaining several aspects of good health. It primarily aids in the absorption of calcium, promoting strong bones and preventing conditions such as osteoporosis. Additionally, vitamin D plays a vital role in muscle function and the immune system, helping to reduce inflammation and the risk of infections.

A growing collection of research suggests that vitamin D can help protect against colon, prostate, and breast cancer. It is also linked to better outcomes in heart health, with potential reductions in blood pressure and a lower risk of heart disease.

Moreover, vitamin D may influence mood regulation and has been associated with a lower incidence of depression. Ensuring adequate levels of vitamin D, especially in regions with limited sunlight, can be essential for mental and physical health.

The study is published in the journal Science.

