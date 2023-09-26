Rising temperatures may amplify alcohol and drug disorders

Rising global temperatures may be fueling an unexpected health crisis – an increase in hospital visits due to alcohol and drug-related disorders. A study conducted by scientists at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health has shed light on this alarming connection.

The study is possibly the first of its kind, offering a comprehensive look into the relationship between escalating temperatures and a subsequent rise in hospital visits.

“Our work highlights how hospital visits from alcohol- and substance-related disorders are currently impacted by elevated temperatures and could be further affected by rising temperatures resulting from climate change,” wrote the study authors.

“Enhanced social infrastructure and health system interventions could mitigate these impacts.”

Alcohol and drug disorders

In recent decades, the U.S. has witnessed a concerning surge in cases of binge drinking, alcohol-induced illnesses, and fatalities, particularly among middle-aged to older citizens.

Furthermore, drug overdose deaths have increased more than five times since the end of the 20th century.

How the research was conducted

For the study, the team analyzed data from over 671,625 alcohol- and 721,469 substance-related hospital admissions spanning two decades in New York State. This data was cross-referenced with daily temperatures and humidity levels.

What the researchers learned

One of the significant revelations was the correlation between elevated temperatures and an increase in alcohol-related hospital admissions.

Possible explanations could include increased outdoor activities during pleasant weather, higher substance consumption, dehydration due to sweating, or a rise in DUI incidents.

For drug disorders involving cannabis, cocaine, opioids, and sedatives, a similar pattern was observed, but only up to a specific temperature – 65.8°F. The findings suggest that individuals might be less likely to venture outdoors beyond this temperature threshold.

“We saw that during periods of higher temperatures, there was a corresponding increase in hospital visits related to alcohol and substance use, which also brings attention to some less obvious potential consequences of climate change,” said study first author Dr. Robbie M. Parks.

Study implications

The researchers note that their study may underestimate the link between temperature rise and substance use disorders because the most severe disorders may have resulted in deaths before a hospital visit was possible.

In subsequent research, scientists could investigate the potential correlation between the number of deaths and hospital admission records to get a fuller picture of a patient’s medical trajectory.

Experts could also explore the effects of pre-existing health conditions aggravated by substance use in conjunction with soaring temperatures.

Public health interventions

“Our findings suggest that rising temperatures, including those caused by climate change, may influence hospital visits for alcohol and other drugs, emphasizing the need for appropriate and proportionate social and health interventions, as well as highlighting potential hidden burdens of climate change,” wrote the researchers.

There is an urgent need for public health officials and scientists to lead initiatives like public awareness drives to educate communities about the risks posed by warmer temperatures on substance abuse.

“Public health interventions that broadly target alcohol and substance disorders in warmer weather – for example, targeted messaging on the risks of their consumption during warmer weather – should be a public health priority,” said study senior author Dr. Marianthi-Anna Kioumourtzoglou.

The research is published in the journal Communications Medicine.

