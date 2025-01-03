Scientists discover rare marine parasite that inhabits black corals

A new type of parasitic crustacean has been reported in Taiwanese waters. It has a curious method of survival and prefers to live on black coral, pointing to how nature sometimes stuns us with hidden relationships beneath the ocean’s surface.



The animal, named Synagoga arabesque sp. nov., was found on black coral in the waters near Green Island, Taiwan. Scientists spotted twelve specimens from shallow spots that were reachable with scuba gear.

It is the fourth known species in the Synagoga group and the second species identified in the western Pacific, illustrating how much we still have to learn about parasitic life in the sea.

Black corals and parasites

Mentioning that this newcomer is parasitic on black coral might raise a few eyebrows, especially when most folks think of black coral as a slow-growing and hardy invertebrate famous for its dark skeleton.

The co-authors behind this discovery say the use of modern imaging technology, known as scanning electron microscopy, gave them a closer look at this species than ever before.

According to ZooKeys, the study marks the second time this specialized imaging technique has been used to analyze these crustaceans, an approach that allowed for clearer images of the outer structures.

Rare traits and unusual hosts

This new species interacts with its black coral host as an external parasite, a rarity within this genus. Many members of this group are known to float among other plankton, with few clinging directly to a host.

The presence of an ectoparasitic crustacean on black coral broadens our views of parasitic strategies in the sea, and suggests that unusual connections between creatures may be more common than once believed.

Dr. Gregory A. Kolbasov, marine biologist at Moscow State University, credits this find as an important piece of a broader puzzle.

Insight from microscopic details

Morphological analysis played a huge part in distinguishing S. arabesque from related species. By zeroing in on aspects such as body shape and appendage arrangement, researchers noted characteristics shared with S. grygieri from the Atlantic.

The similarity could point to a shared common ancestor from when an ancient waterway connected the Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific.

This notion draws attention to how ocean geography influences species distribution over millions of years.

The new species fills a gap in the catalog of ascothoracidan crustaceans, and gives insight into how these animals adapt to life on corals.

Researchers collected both male and female forms, adding to knowledge on how sexes differ in appearance and behavior.

“Identifying new species like Synagoga arabesque underscores the rich and largely unexplored diversity of marine life in the Indo-Pacific region,” stated Dr. Benny K. K. Chan, researcher at Academia Sinica in Taiwan.

His perspective hints at the possibility of encountering more fascinating creatures hiding among corals, rocks, and underwater terrains.

Black coral’s mystique

Black coral (Myriopathes cf. japonica) is a notable host for these crustaceans. Known for its flexible skeleton that’s dark in appearance, black coral occurs in many oceans, often in deeper zones.

Its surfaces support a variety of organisms, from fishes to invertebrates, with each attaching or seeking shelter in different ways.

Spotting S. arabesque on these corals draws attention to the quieter side of marine life, where slow movements and long growth cycles shape delicate ecological relationships.

Evolution and geography

Looking at S. arabesque reveals a possible link to a broader family tree that traces back to an era known as the Tethys period.

In prehistoric times, the Tethys Sea served as a major marine corridor, between the Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific, that allowed species to spread far and wide.

Modern-day examples, like S. arabesque, may be remnants of that ancient route. This ties together geology and marine biology, and reminds us that Earth’s physical layout shapes how life evolves.

What does all of this mean?

With only a few species in the Synagoga group on record, researchers see each new finding as a jigsaw piece that helps us grasp how parasitic crustaceans make a living.

The freshly documented S. arabesque raises questions about how many more undiscovered parasitic species exist in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere.

It also prompts a reexamination of black coral biodiversity and the range of microscopic life forms that cling to the surfaces of these corals.

Continued exploration, especially using advanced imaging techniques, is likely to bring additional revelations about the hidden wonders in our seas.

The research study was published in the journal ZooKeys.

