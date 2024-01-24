Scientists rank Europe’s top 10 greenest countries

Norway has been recognized as Europe’s most environmentally friendly country, according to a recent study by Hemsol, a solar energy company.

The experts considered various factors to rank Europe’s greenest countries, such as renewable energy share, recycling rates, and carbon dioxide emissions.

Norway

Norway’s top ranking as Europe’s greenest country is attributed to its impressive renewable energy share in 2022, despite high per capita carbon dioxide emissions and extensive farmland.

Austria

Austria secured the second spot, primarily due to its citizens’ preference for public transport, significantly reducing car usage. Austria also stands out for its high recycling rate and commitment to the Paris Agreement, though it ranks sixth in carbon dioxide emissions.

Finland

Finland ranks third, following the implementation of a new Climate Act on July 1, 2022. The Act sets ambitious emission reduction targets for 2030, 2040, and 2050, with a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.

Iceland

Iceland, in fourth place, boasts one of the lowest carbon dioxide emissions rates among the top ten European countries and the highest rate of renewable energy share.

Iceland aims for carbon neutrality before 2040 and a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as outlined in its updated Climate Action Plan.

Sweden

Completing the top five greenest countries in Europe is Sweden, notable for its extensive woodland areas and the second-highest renewable energy usage. Sweden’s goal is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, with a minimum reduction of 85% from 1990 levels.

Northern Europe

“It’s interesting to see how six of the countries in the top 10 are Northern European and how all Scandinavian countries figure in the top five. This is a testament to their commitment to the environmental cause more than anyone else in Europe, and this can be seen both in the data and in the practical regulations that they have put in place both at home and that they have pledged to help with internationally,” concluded William Bergmark, founder of Hemsol.

Additional green countries

Estonia is considered a green country in several aspects, particularly in its progress towards sustainability and environmental conservation.

Germany is recognized for its commitment to renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, and its leadership in environmental technology.

Luxembourg generally has high environmental standards, particularly in areas such as air and water quality, and waste management.

Switzerland has strong environmental policies and legislation, focusing on preserving its natural landscapes and promoting sustainability. The country is known for its efficient waste management and high recycling rates.

Slovenia is noted for its biodiversity, forest conservation, and sustainable tourism practices.

Europe’s top 10 greenest countries

Norway (Score: 73.30 out of 100)

Austria (68.89)

Finland (62.31)

Iceland (62.13)

Sweden (62.05)

Estonia (54.66)

Germany (52.06)

Luxembourg (51.83)

Switzerland (51.75)

Slovenia (51.63)

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.