Secrets of brittle star tissue could transform regenerative medicine

Researchers have recently revealed new insights into how brittle stars can reversibly adjust the pliability of their tissues. This discovery could ultimately pave the way for innovative biomaterials with applications in human health.

New materials for regenerative medicine

The study, led by Denis Jacob Machado, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Vladimir Mashanov, staff scientist at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, focuses on mutable collagenous tissue (MCT) and the molecular mechanisms enabling these transformations.

The findings, detailed in an article published in the journal BMC Genomics, reveal 16 potential MCT modulator genes.

This work marks a significant step toward understanding how echinoderms rapidly and dramatically modify their collagenous tissue, a process that could inspire new materials for regenerative medicine.

How brittle stars respond to threats

The researchers utilized cutting-edge methods, including transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and RNA sequencing, to study Ophiomastix wendtii, a brittle star known for its remarkable ability to alter its tissue properties.

“We’re uncovering the precise instructions that DNA sends to the cell – what it’s saying, when it’s saying it, and in what quantities,” said Machado. He compared this process to decoding commands from a ship’s captain that direct the crew to accomplish specific tasks.

This advanced analysis provides insights into how echinoderms such as brittle stars adapt their tissues to environmental stressors.

These animals can shed body parts or modify tissue rigidity in response to threats, offering a fascinating model for studying MCT and its potential biomedical applications.

Brittle stars and tissue adaptation

Echinoderms like brittle stars and sea cucumbers possess a unique ability to rapidly adapt their collagenous tissues. This capability allows them to detach limbs to escape predators or withstand environmental changes.

The research team focused on juxtaligamental cells (JLCs), which play a critical role in controlling MCT. By comparing tissue regions rich in JLCs to areas without them, the experts identified key genomic relationships and isolated the role of these cells in regulating collagen transformations.

The study highlights how brittle stars, as non-model organisms, present unique challenges for research. They lack the standardized protocols available for mice and other common model organisms, requiring researchers to develop innovative approaches.

Despite these hurdles, their unique biology makes them an ideal subject for studying tissue adaptability.

Paving the way for smart biomaterials

One of the study’s most exciting outcomes is its potential to inspire the development of dynamic biomaterials.

The researchers have already filed a provisional patent for a collagen-based biomaterial capable of changing its pliability. Machado envisions this material as a “collagen matrix that can change its pliability to become as soft or rigid as we want.”

Such a material could revolutionize medicine, serving as a rapid-response surgical adhesive or even “gelatinous origami” to replace traditional stents.

Future research directions

The research revealed 16 candidate genes that regulate MCT, offering a roadmap for future investigations.

Using advanced techniques like in situ hybridization (ISH) and RNA interference (RNAi), the team plans to explore how turning off these genes affects tissue pliability.

“Confirming the role of the identified candidate genes in controlling MCT tensile strength will open up a wide range of new possibilities for both fundamental biology and biomedicine,” the researchers said.

Gene expression in various tissues

The study represents a fusion of disciplines, combining bioinformatics, advanced microscopy, and biological experimentation.

The team, which includes experts from UNC Charlotte and Wake Forest, worked collaboratively to design experiments and analyze data. First author Reyhaneh Nouri, a Ph.D. student in UNC Charlotte’s Department of Bioinformatics and Genomics, played a key role in the project.

The researchers examined gene expression in different tissue regions of the brittle star, focusing on the inner arm core, which is rich in JLCs. They compared these findings to regions like the stomach, which lacks JLCs, providing a detailed map of how specific genes influence tissue adaptation.

The study offers the first attempt to identify echinoderm-specific MCT genes using advanced sequencing and gene expression analysis.

Transforming medicine with biomaterials

The implications of this research extend far beyond brittle star biology. Understanding the molecular mechanisms behind MCT could lead to transformative advancements in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

The potential applications include faster wound healing, advanced surgical adhesives, and innovative materials for organ repair.

The researchers emphasized the importance of their findings for future innovation.

They noted that the evolution and molecular mechanisms of the echinoderm MCT could inform the design of new collagen-based biomaterials with dynamic, tunable mechanical properties for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

A vision for the future

This study lays the groundwork for future research into MCT and its regulation. By identifying the genes responsible for tissue pliability, the team aims to develop biomaterials that can adapt to different conditions, offering unprecedented flexibility and functionality in medical applications.

“It starts with you daring to look into something completely new without knowing if it’s going to work or not,” said Machado, highlighting the innovative spirit driving their work.

With continued research and collaboration, these findings could revolutionize medicine, unlocking new possibilities for treating injuries, repairing tissues, and advancing human health.

