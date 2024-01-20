Semen has its own microbiome and it may be the cause of infertility • Earth.com
Semen has its own microbiome and it may be the cause of infertility
01-20-2024

Semen has its own microbiome and it may be the cause of infertility

Earth.com staff writer

The influence of the microbiome on human health has been a subject of increasing interest, particularly its impact on overall well-being. A recent study by researchers at the Department of Urology at UCLA highlights a less explored aspect of this field: the semen microbiome and its potential role in male fertility.

The team at UCLA embarked on this research to deepen our understanding of how the semen microbiome might affect sperm health and fertility.

Studying the semen microbiome

This line of inquiry is particularly relevant given the growing recognition of the microbiome’s importance in various aspects of human health.

The study’s most significant finding involves the microbe Lactobacillus iners. The researchers observed that an increased presence of this microbe correlates with problems in sperm motility, a key factor in male fertility.

They noted that Lactobacillus iners is known to produce L-lactic acid, which may create a pro-inflammatory environment detrimental to sperm movement.

This revelation is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time a negative association between this microbe and male-factor fertility has been reported.

Previous research has largely focused on the vaginal microbiome and its impact on female fertility, making this study a pioneering effort in understanding male-factor fertility issues.

Semen microbiome and male infertility

Additionally, the research identified three types of bacteria within the Pseudomonas group in patients with varying sperm concentrations.

Pseudomonas fluorescens and Pseudomonas stutzeri were more prevalent in patients with abnormal sperm concentrations, whereas Pseudomonas putida was less common in such cases.

This finding suggests that even closely related microbes can have differing impacts on fertility, either positive or negative.

Vadim Osadchiy, a resident in the Department of Urology at UCLA and the lead author of the study, emphasizes the preliminary nature of these findings.

He states, “There is much more to explore regarding the microbiome and its connection to male infertility. However, these findings provide valuable insights that can lead us in the right direction for a deeper understanding of this correlation.”

Osadchiy further adds that their research builds upon smaller studies and sets the stage for future, more comprehensive investigations.

In summary, this study advances our understanding of the complex relationship between the semen microbiome and male fertility.

As researchers continue to unravel these intricate connections, we move closer to developing targeted treatments for infertility, enhancing our capacity to address this critical aspect of human health.

The full study was published in the journal Scientific Research.

More about male infertility

As discussed above, male infertility is an often overlooked yet significant medical issue, affecting a considerable proportion of couples struggling with conceiving.

It’s vital to shed light on this topic, as understanding its causes and treatments can empower men to take proactive steps towards addressing fertility challenges.

Prevalence and causes

Infertility affects around 15% of couples globally, and in nearly half of these cases, male factors play a key role. This prevalence underlines the importance of including men in fertility discussions and research.

Several factors can contribute to male infertility. One primary cause is a low sperm count or poor sperm quality, which can stem from genetic issues, lifestyle factors, or medical conditions.

Varicocele, an enlargement of the veins within the scrotum, is another common cause, affecting sperm production and quality.

Hormonal imbalances, infections, and certain medical treatments can also impair male fertility.

Lifestyle and semen microbiome influences

Lifestyle choices significantly impact male fertility. Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, drug use, and exposure to environmental toxins can negatively affect sperm count and quality.

Obesity is another crucial factor. It can alter hormone levels and reduce fertility.

Finally, as discussed above, the health of the semen microbiome can play a pivotal role in male infertility.

Diagnosing male infertility typically involves a physical examination, medical history analysis, and semen analysis.

Mental health and treatment

Advanced tests may be conducted if initial evaluations don’t provide clear answers. Treatments for male infertility vary based on the underlying cause.

They can range from lifestyle changes and medication to surgical interventions. In cases where natural conception is challenging, assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) can be effective.

It’s important to acknowledge the psychological impact of infertility on men. Dealing with infertility can lead to stress, depression, and anxiety, affecting a man’s self-esteem and relationships. Support and counseling are vital components of managing male infertility.

In summary, male infertility is a complex issue with physical, psychological, and social dimensions. By increasing awareness and understanding of its causes and treatments, we can better support men facing these challenges and improve their chances of successful conception.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
01-20-2024
Darwin's finches: How one species becomes many
01-20-2024
Plants "talking" to each other captured on video for the first time ever
01-20-2024
Semen has its own microbiome and it may be the cause of infertility
01-20-2024
World’s oldest forest discovered close to New York City
01-20-2024
The U.S. just expanded its territory by one million square kilometers
01-20-2024
Understanding memory: How we remember traumatic events
01-20-2024
Mars has a water reservoir two-miles deep, enough to fill Earth’s Red Sea
01-20-2024
Sea otters have protected California kelp forests for a century 
01-20-2024
Alpine glaciers will lose half of their volume by 2050 no matter what humans do
01-20-2024
Oceans are quickly losing their ability to support fish populations
01-20-2024
Quantum entanglement discovery is a revolutionary step forward
01-20-2024
Water molecule discovery will force textbooks to be rewritten
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved