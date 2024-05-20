Similar patterns in music and language found across all cultures

Is music truly a universal language? Do the melodies we hum and the rhythms we tap our feet to resonate with a deeper connection that transcends cultural boundaries?

An ambitious new study aimed to unravel this mystery. It embarked on a global journey, uniting 75 researchers from 46 countries. Each researcher contributed their unique musical heritage. Together, they created a harmonious pattern of human expression.

World’s musical traditions

This unprecedented collaboration brought together experts from diverse fields, including ethnomusicology, music psychology, linguistics, and evolutionary biology.

Researchers from all over the world recorded themselves singing, playing instruments, and reciting lyrics in their native languages. They created an impressive collection of 55 distinct musical traditions.

The study captured a rich and varied soundscape. It showcased the rhythmic drumming of Senegal’s Latyr Sy and also highlighted the soulful melodies of Hindustani classical singer Dr. Shantala Hegde.

Overall, the researchers’ musical repertoire included well-known tunes like “Scarborough Fair” and “Bella Ciao” as well as lesser-known gems such as the Japanese folk song “Ōmori Jinku” and the Māori love song “Pōkarekare Ana.”

This diverse collection of musical expressions provided valuable insights into the universal nature of musical traditions and their role in human societies.

Patterns in music’s language

Through meticulous analysis of the audio recordings, the researchers discovered striking similarities across the diverse musical samples. In general, songs and instrumental melodies tended to have slower rhythms than speech, while their pitches were consistently higher and more stable.

These findings provide compelling evidence for the existence of cross-cultural regularities in music, suggesting that certain musical patterns may be deeply ingrained in the human psyche.

Dr. Patrick Savage, a psychologist and musicologist at the University of Auckland and senior author of the study, believes that these regularities could be linked to the social function of music.

“Slow, regular, predictable melodies make it easier for us to sing together in large groups,” Dr. Savage explains. “Music may have evolved as a way to strengthen social bonds and promote group cohesion.”

Music as a social glue

This hypothesis aligns with our understanding of music’s ability to unite people. Throughout history, music has played a central role in fostering social connections and creating a sense of shared identity.

From ancient tribal rituals to modern-day concerts, music has always been a powerful tool for bringing people together.

The study’s findings suggest that this power may partly stem from the predictable patterns in music, making it easy to synchronize with and participate in. These patterns facilitate collective activities like singing and dancing, which are crucial for social bonding.

When we engage in these musical activities, we tap into a fundamental instinct for connecting with others. This process helps reinforce our sense of belonging to a larger community, making music a vital element in social cohesion.

Future directions for music’s language

While the study’s findings are undoubtedly significant, the researchers acknowledge that there is still much to learn about the universal language of music. They hope their work will inspire further research into the cultural and biological factors that shape our musical preferences and behaviors.

Future studies could explore the specific ways in which music facilitates social bonding in different cultures. Understanding these cultural practices could reveal how music strengthens community ties and fosters a sense of belonging.

Additionally, researchers could investigate the neural mechanisms underlying our ability to perceive and respond to musical patterns. This exploration could provide insights into how our brains process music and why certain patterns resonate with us universally.

Celebrating the power of music

The study’s video showcases researchers singing, speaking, and playing instruments from their diverse cultures. This highlights the unifying power of music. It reminds us that music remains a vital source of cultural expression. Even in our interconnected world, music fosters social connection.

Whether singing along to a favorite pop song or swaying to a traditional dance, we engage in a global chorus. Even tapping our toes to a catchy beat unites us. This musical participation transcends borders. It brings us together in our shared humanity.

This research shows how music fosters a sense of community and belonging. It bridges cultural differences and brings people together through a shared love of musical expression.

The study and its visual representation highlight music’s enduring importance. Music helps maintain cultural identity and promotes social cohesion in our diverse and interconnected world.

“We’re trying to shed light on the cultural and biological evolution of two systems that make us human: music and language,” Dr. Savage notes.

The study’s findings offer a tantalizing glimpse into the intricate relationship between these two fundamental aspects of human communication, paving the way for a deeper understanding of what it means to be human.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

