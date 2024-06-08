Slugs and snails prefer Los Angeles city life over rural areas

Slugs and snails, in bustling urban environments, typically shy away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

However, a recent study suggests these mollusks are unique exceptions, showing a surprising preference for the urban landscapes of Los Angeles.

This intriguing behavior provides valuable insights into urban biodiversity and offers a roadmap for city planning and conservation efforts.

Slugs and snails among city’s diverse inhabitants

The study, conducted by researchers including Joseph Curti from the University of California, Los Angeles, utilized iNaturalist – a comprehensive database of species observations by both professional scientists and community scientists.

By analyzing the data, the researchers calculated an “urban tolerance score” for 512 terrestrial animal species native to Southern California.

These species were grouped into various categories such as mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds, butterflies, moths, spiders, bees, wasps, and notably, slugs and snails.

Preference for developed parts of the city

The results revealed a clear trend: While the majority of native species prefer less urbanized areas, slugs and snails are frequently found in more developed parts of the city.

By contrast, butterflies and moths displayed the lowest tolerance for urban settings. Other groups, like mammals and reptiles, also showed a significant aversion to urban areas.

Species like lady beetles, spiders, and birds were somewhat more adaptable, though they still generally favored less urbanized environments.

Enhancing urban biodiversity

This research is pivotal for city planners aiming to enhance urban biodiversity. For instance, the observed patterns of butterfly distribution can guide targeted conservation initiatives, such as efforts to protect the endangered Palos Verdes blue butterfly.

Furthermore, the study establishes a baseline for evaluating the effectiveness of local biodiversity programs.

The use of crowd-sourced data, while not without its limitations – such as potential biases in species detection – proves to be a powerful tool in understanding and managing urban ecological communities. The data’s richness and accessibility make it an excellent resource for ongoing environmental efforts.

Understanding urban impact on native species

In partnership with the city of Los Angeles, the researchers explored the distribution of native species, including slugs and snails, throughout the city. The team also investigated their relationship with urban intensity.

“We sought to understand how native species were distributed across the city and to describe their association with urban intensity,” noted the study authors.

They found that, on average, native species are negatively affected by urban intensity, but areas with higher urbanization levels tended to harbor more urban-tolerant species.

The methodology developed for this study is set to be reevaluated regularly. This will help track and potentially enhance efforts to sustain and increase native species populations within urban settings, aligning ecological health with urban development.

The landscape of Los Angeles

Slugs and snails in Los Angeles thrive in an environment that offers a mix of urban greenery, moisture, and shelter. The city’s diverse landscape provides these mollusks with ideal living conditions, combining both natural and human-made elements.

Los Angeles is known for its sprawling urban areas interspersed with parks, gardens, and green spaces. These green pockets within the city offer a variety of plants, which provide food and moisture essential for slugs and snails.

Residential gardens, especially those with lush vegetation and mulched soil, create perfect microhabitats for these creatures. They find shelter under leaves, rocks, and garden debris, which protect them from predators and harsh weather conditions.

Moreover, the city’s irrigation systems and regular watering of lawns and gardens create moist environments that slugs and snails favor.

Moisture is crucial for their survival as it helps them move and prevents their bodies from drying out. Urban structures such as walls, fences, and buildings also offer additional protection and shaded areas, making the urban landscape even more appealing.

Slugs and snails in the city

The unexpected preference of slugs and snails for urban areas highlights the complex nature of city ecosystems and the varying impacts of urbanization on different species.

By leveraging community-contributed data and rigorous scientific analysis, researchers and city planners can better understand these dynamics and work towards more biodiverse and resilient urban environments.

The study is published in the journal PLoS ONE.

