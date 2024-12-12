Smoke exposure is a growing public health threat in American cities

Smoke blankets our cities more frequently than ever, thanks to uninvited wildfires that seem to burn longer each year.

In 2023, a relentless Canadian wildfire season gave rise to the usual calm smoke patterns that cast a hazy veil over American cities, but this time much further to the east than usual.

A recent study attempted to map these patterns, helping us to understand their origin and impact, especially in the context of worsening respiratory conditions like asthma that affect millions of Americans.

Chasing the smoke signals

A team of researchers set out to decode this smoke screen, making use of satellite imagery and levels of particulate matter.

Their innovative algorithm managed to identify which regions bore the brunt of the smoke in the past five years.

It came as no surprise that Oregon, Nevada, Washington, and other western states were frequently subject to high smoke levels.

However, in 2023, metropolitan areas extending as far east as Baltimore were also unexpectedly flooded with smoke, while Wisconsin and Minnesota were the unwilling recipients of smoke from the Canadian forest fires.

The research was conducted by by Dan Jaffe, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Washington, and his team.

Measuring smoke days across cities

While wildfires are not a novel phenomenon, their size and frequency have been amplified by climate change.

As people migrate from urban areas to more fire-prone ones like woodlands, more of the population finds itself at the mercy of these smoke clouds.

The traditional approach to quantifying the impact of wildfire smoke revolves around measuring “smoke days.” This tedious method involves long data analysis periods that often extend to a year.

To expedite this process, Jaffe and his team devised an algorithm that could speedily sift through sets of data – including satellite images of smoke and ground-level PM2.5 concentrations – measured across the United States between 2019 and 2023.

The researchers analyzed health data from hospitals in these cities to gauge the influence of haze on emergency room visits.

The unsettling 2023 wildfire season

The year 2023 was branded as an anomaly, with the Canadian forests being ravaged, and the Midwest bearing the brunt of the smoke. This resulted in an unprecedented surge of emergency room visits related to wildfire smoke.

The team estimates that smoke-related visits accounted for one-third of all PM2.5-related emergency room visits in Detroit in 2023. This spike was likely due to the influx of smoke from the Canadian fires.

During this period, the entire country recorded an additional 16,000 emergency room visits on “smoke days.”

In Bend, Oregon, a city known for its clean air outside of fire season, around 60% of asthma-related visits in 2023 were linked to smoke.

What does this tell us? Wildfire patterns are evolving in North America, with significant health implications for millions.

The long-term impacts of smoke exposure are just beginning to be understood. Anomalies like 2023 may not become the norm immediately, but they highlight the need for cities to plan for both “normal” and “extreme” years.

“For cities and towns, I think it’s important to be planning ahead and thinking about what’s a normal year, and what’s an extreme year,” cautioned Jaffe.

Planning for a smoky future

As wildfire smoke becomes an increasingly prevalent urban challenge, communities and policymakers must develop comprehensive strategies to protect public health, as adaptation is no longer optional but necessary.

Local governments can start by creating robust early warning systems that alert residents to dangerous smoke levels, enabling vulnerable populations to take protective measures.

Infrastructure improvements present another critical avenue. Cities could invest in better air filtration systems for public buildings, hospitals, and schools.

Some municipalities are already exploring innovative solutions like creating clean air shelters during extreme smoke events, which would provide safe spaces for residents with respiratory conditions.

Preparing for smoke-related health emergencies

Healthcare systems must also evolve. The research by Jaffe and his team highlights the need for hospitals to anticipate and prepare for smoke-related health emergencies.

This might involve increasing staffing during fire seasons, creating specialized respiratory response teams, and developing targeted treatment protocols for smoke-induced health complications.

On an individual level, residents in smoke-prone regions should consider practical preparedness. This includes maintaining high-quality air purifiers at home, having N95 masks readily available, and developing personal emergency plans that account for potential smoke events.

The broader message is clear: wildfire smoke is no longer a regional problem but a national health concern.

As climate change continues to reshape our environmental landscape, our approach to urban health must be equally dynamic and forward-thinking.

The research was presented at the AGU’s 2024 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., an event that brings together over 26,000 scientists to exchange insights on Earth and space science research. Details of the presentation are available here.

