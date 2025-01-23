Some orchids have 'fingers' to pollinate themselves

For 130 years, the enigmatic nature of the orchid Stigmatodactylus sikokianus puzzled scientists and botanists alike.

Named in 1889 by renowned Japanese botanist MAKINO Tomitaro, the fungus-consuming plant features a distinct appendage reminiscent of a tiny finger on its stigma – the part of the flower that accepts pollen.

But why is this appendage there, and what purpose does it serve? Despite its popularity among Japan’s iconic orchids, the function of this unique feature remained a mystery – until now.

Kobe University botanist SUETSUGU Kenji specializes in orchids that feed on soil fungi rather than sunlight. Stigmatodactylus, he realized, fit this bill perfectly.

“I’m particularly interested in their pollination mechanisms, employing an interdisciplinary approach that integrates taxonomy, ecology, and evolutionary biology,” said Kenji.

His fascination with these unique orchids propelled him to investigate further, questioning the purpose and ecological role of the finger-like appendage that had attracted so much attention.

The orchid that self-pollinates

Kenji’s research sheds light on a unique pollination method. He found that Stigmatodactylus sikokianus predominantly self-pollinates, which means it doesn’t require insects to transport pollen from one plant to another.

Interestingly, self-pollination occurs roughly three days after the flower opens. This delay bears significant ecological implications.

Given the plant’s natural habitat in dark forest understories, it is rarely visited by potential pollinators.

“While self-pollination likely guarantees reproductive success, relying solely on this method risks inbreeding. This may drive the evolution of mechanisms that combine the benefits of self-pollination and outcrossing,” said Kenji.

“Delayed self-pollination, postponed until opportunities for outcrossing are exhausted, is likely one such adaptation – a failsafe mechanism.”

Novel self-pollination mechanism

While meticulously observing the plants, Kenji noticed that the finger-like appendage plays a crucial role in self-pollination.

On the third day after the flower opens, the stigma collapses and makes contact with the pollen-carrying anther, aided by the finger-like appendage, thereby fertilizing the plant.

“The movement of the stigma appendage represents, to the best of our knowledge, a novel self-pollination mechanism in orchids,” said Kenji.

He noted that since there are 28 species in the Stigmatodactylus family, many of which share this unique appendage, this self-pollination mechanism could be common in other species too.

Bridging traditional research with modern science

Kenji hopes his work will help bridge the gap between historical botanical research and contemporary scientific inquiries.

“The significance of this discovery lies in its ability to bridge historical botanical research and contemporary scientific inquiry. It underscores the value of integrating meticulous taxonomic analysis with ecological and evolutionary studies to gain novel insights,” said Kenji.

“This study demonstrates that traditional natural history research, unifying taxonomy, evolution and ecology, still has the power to uncover new phenomena today.”

Orchids self-pollinate to survive

Understanding the unique pollination mechanism of Stigmatodactylus sikokianus offers significant implications for orchid conservation efforts.

Many orchid species are highly specialized and depend on specific ecological conditions to thrive.

The newfound knowledge about the self-pollination strategy of Stigmatodactylus sikokianus sheds light on how other orchid species may have evolved to adapt to low-pollinator environments.

This insight can guide conservationists in designing better habitat protection strategies and cultivation techniques to ensure the survival of orchids facing similar ecological challenges.

Furthermore, it highlights the need to preserve the dark forest understories where these delicate plants flourish, as habitat destruction poses a major threat to their existence.

Broader evolutionary significance

The discovery of the delayed self-pollination mechanism in Stigmatodactylus sikokianus raises intriguing questions about the broader evolutionary adaptations of orchids and other flowering plants.

In ecosystems with scarce pollinators, plants must develop creative reproductive strategies to ensure their survival.

This ability to self-pollinate suggests that evolution has equipped some orchids with a dual approach – allowing time for potential cross-pollination before resorting to self-fertilization as a last resort.

The findings contribute to our understanding of plant reproductive biology and may inspire further research into similar mechanisms in related plant families.

By studying these adaptations, scientists can better comprehend how plants respond to environmental pressures and how they might adapt to future changes, such as climate shifts and habitat fragmentation.

The full study was published in the journal Plants People Planet.

Image Credit: IKEDA Tetsuro

