Some spiders outsmart predators by imitating ants

The natural world often demonstrates surprising instances of mimicry, where one organism imitates the appearance of another for survival benefits. In the realm of arachnids, certain spiders have evolved to closely resemble ants, a strategy offering protection from predators.

Spiders generally occupy a vulnerable position within their ecosystems. Other spiders, wasps, and birds often target them due to their lack of chemical defenses, aggressive bite, or large colonies of ants.

As explained by paleobiologist George Poinar Jr. of Oregon State University, “Ants are particularly good creatures for spiders to pretend to be – many animals find ants distasteful or dangerous to eat.”

These spiders survive by resembling other species, warding off predators that find ants unappealing or dangerous. Mimicking ants gives these spiders a crucial edge against predators.

Ancient evidence of spiders imitating ants

Poinar’s fossil expertise unveiled a rare find: an ant-mimicking spider encased in copal, a younger form of amber. This discovery showcases Poinar’s deep understanding of ancient organisms and their preservation.

Dubbed Myrmarachne colombiana, this ancient trickster was found in Colombia, South America. Interestingly, experts believe this kind of ant mimicry wouldn’t be found in current-day Colombia, suggesting evolutionary shifts and environmental changes over time.

The challenges of transformation

“It is a challenge for spiders to accomplish this magical transformation into ants,” states Poinar. The anatomical differences between spiders and ants are considerable. Ants boast six legs and two long antennae, whereas spiders possess eight legs and lack antennae.

To overcome these hurdles, mimicking spiders have developed remarkable adaptations:

Simulated antennae : These spiders strategically position their front pair of legs to resemble the antennae of ants.



: These spiders strategically position their front pair of legs to resemble the antennae of ants. Body modification: Spiders’ bodies are typically fused, unlike the segmented bodies of ants. Mimicking spiders achieve a similar segmented appearance through constrictions or intricate color patterns.

The level of detail involved in this transformation is astonishing, highlighting the intricate nature of evolutionary adaptation.

Spider intelligence

Poinar raises an intriguing question: “Most scientists say it begins with spider mutation, adaptation, and then natural selection. However, I think there is some spider reasoning and intelligence involved too since the spiders often model their body changes after specific ants in the same environment.”

This suggests the possibility of a degree of conscious choice or intelligent decision-making in the process of ant mimicry, adding another layer of complexity to our understanding of this phenomenon.

Beyond spiders and ants

This form of mimicry is not the only deceptive strategy employed by spiders. To further enhance their chances of survival, some species have evolved to imitate other less desirable prey, such as flies, beetles, and wasps.

A common thread among these spiders is their frequent membership within jumping spider families, whose agility enhances the effectiveness of their disguise.

Nature’s grand illusions

The discovery of the ant-mimicking spider in fossilized copal underscores the extraordinary lengths to which organisms will go to ensure their survival in the intricate dance of predator and prey.

In their world, deception, adaptation, and an enduring arms race between species govern, showcasing the ever-evolving wonders of the natural world.

More about the intelligence of spiders and ants

The intelligence of small creatures like spiders and ants often goes unnoticed. Yet, as discussed above, these tiny beings exhibit behaviors and problem-solving skills that not only rival but in some aspects surpass, the capabilities of much larger animals.

Ingenious world of spiders

Spiders, those eight-legged arachnids that many people either fear or admire, possess a surprising level of intelligence and behavioral sophistication. Far from being mere instinct-driven creatures, spiders demonstrate remarkable abilities in web construction, hunting, and even social interaction.

Architectural mastery and problem-solving

Spiders design their webs with astonishing precision and efficiency, a testament to their cognitive prowess. They adapt their construction techniques based on environmental conditions and the type of prey they target.

Some species, like the Portia spider, exhibit advanced problem-solving skills by using trial and error to overcome obstacles or capture evasive prey. This ability to learn from experience and apply new strategies showcases their complex cognitive functions.

Communication and social intelligence

Certain spider species display complex social behaviors and communication skills. For example, social spiders collaborate in web construction, prey capture, and even care for young.

They use vibrational signals transmitted through web strands as a form of communication, coordinating their efforts and ensuring the survival of their colony.

Collective intelligence of ants

Ants, known for their structured colonies and teamwork, exemplify the concept of collective intelligence. Individually, an ant’s cognitive abilities might seem limited, but as a collective, they perform complex tasks and make decisions that benefit the entire colony.

Sophisticated navigation and communication

Ants navigate long distances and complex terrains to gather food, relying on a mix of chemical trails, visual landmarks, and even the Earth’s magnetic field.

This sophisticated navigation system ensures that they find the most efficient routes to resources and back to their nest.

Furthermore, ants communicate through pheromones, a chemical language that allows them to alert the colony to danger, indicate the location of food sources, and coordinate their activities.

Collective decision-making and problem solving

Ant colonies make decisions that reflect a high level of collective intelligence. For instance, when choosing a new nest site, ants collectively evaluate potential locations and make a consensus-based decision that reflects the best option for the colony.

They also demonstrate remarkable problem-solving abilities, such as forming bridges with their bodies to overcome physical obstacles, showcasing their ability to work together towards a common goal.

Ants and spiders: Amazing abilities in small packages

In summary, the intelligence of spiders and ants is a vivid reminder of the complexity and adaptability of life on Earth.

These creatures, often overlooked or underestimated, possess cognitive abilities that allow them to navigate their world, communicate, and survive in ways that are as intricate and fascinating as those of much larger animals.

By studying the intelligence of spiders and ants, we gain a deeper appreciation for the vast range of cognitive capabilities in the animal kingdom and the many forms intelligence can take.

The study is published in the journal Historical Biology.

