Song melodies have become much simpler since 1950

Music has a wonderful way of capturing our hearts, minds, and emotions, telling stories and expressing ideas through rhythms and melodies. And while we may not think about it, the songs and tunes we hum along to have changed drastically throughout the years.

Recent research presents compelling evidence that the complexity of popular song melodies has been on the decline since 1950.

Song melodies in popular music

In an extensive study, researchers delved deep into the rhythmic and pitch characteristics of the most popular songs in America from 1950 to 2022, as determined by the Billboard year-end singles charts.

Across this wide expanse of time, the complexity of song rhythms and pitch arrangements appeared to decrease, even as the average number of notes played per second increased.

Interestingly, the researchers pinpointed two major dips in melodic complexity that occurred in 1975 and 2000, with a slightly lesser decrease in 1996.

Changes in song melodies and genre shifts

The study hints at a possibility that these significant changes in 1975 might be associated with the emergence of new musical genres like new wave, disco, and stadium rock.

Similarly, the decreases noticed in 1996 and 2000 could well be tied to the rise of hip-hop or perhaps the advent of digital audio workstations that made it easier to repeat audio loops.

Contrary to what one might assume, these findings do not imply that other musical components, such as sound quality or sound combinations, have become simpler over time. The intricacies of sound quality, harmonic structures, and the blending of different sounds continue to evolve and remain as complex as ever.

The decline in melody complexity may be due to the rise in other musical complexities. Musicians use new techniques and technologies, enriching the music’s overall texture. This allows for more detailed layers and nuances in other aspects, not just the melody.

Unpacking musical complexity

As the study proposes, the increase in the average number of notes played per second might be an effort to prevent the music from overwhelming listeners.

Meanwhile, the growing popularity and availability of digital instruments could be shifting the expression of musical complexity from melody to sound quality.

In summary, while our favourite tunes may have become simpler to hum along to, the decrease in melodic complexity does not necessarily mean the music has become less complex overall.

These findings provide insightful perspectives on how the popular music landscape has evolved over the past 70 years.

The role of technology and production

The advent of advanced recording technology and production techniques has also played a significant role in the evolution of song melodies.

Digital tools enable artists and producers to experiment with layers of sound and textures that were previously unimaginable.

This technological leap has allowed for more intricate soundscapes, even if the melodic lines remain simple.

The capacity to manipulate pitch, rhythm, and effects digitally means that modern music can offer a rich auditory experience, compensating for the decrease in melodic complexity.

Influences on music trends

Cultural and sociological shifts have a profound impact on musical trends. As society evolves, so do its artistic expressions.

The rise of social media, for instance, has amplified the reach of certain genres and styles, influencing public taste and music production. Additionally, global movements and events often inspire new musical directions.

Understanding these cultural dynamics is crucial because they shed light on the reasons behind the changes in musical complexity over time.

For example, as societies evolve, their values, tastes, and technological advancements also change. These shifts influence the way music is created and appreciated. The complexity of song melodies might have lessened due to a variety of factors such as the rise of new genres that prioritize rhythm or production techniques over melodic intricacy.

Dynamics of song melodies

Additionally, cultural preferences may shift towards simplicity in music as a reflection of broader societal trends. Simultaneously, other musical elements like rhythm, harmony, or production quality could have thrived due to advancements in technology and changes in listener preferences.

Understanding these dynamics helps us see the bigger picture of how music evolves and adapts to the cultural context in which it exists.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

