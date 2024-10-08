Spider venom has hidden biochemical value

Spiders, known for their venomous abilities, utilize a chemical arsenal to capture prey and defend themselves. While small neurotoxins targeting the central nervous system of their victims have been intensively studied, scientists in Germany shifted their focus to the enzymes present in the complex venom cocktail.

The experts have discovered a vast, previously overlooked diversity of proteins that facilitate biochemical reactions. According to the researchers, these enzymes could hold significant value for bioeconomic applications.

Spiders produce complex venom

With approximately 52,000 species worldwide, spiders are notably diverse and produce some of the most complex animal venoms. The venom of a single species can contain over 3,000 molecules, primarily small neurotoxins used to overpower insects.

A team of researchers from the LOEWE Center TBG at the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology, branch of Bioresources (IME-BR) in Giessen, Germany, has investigated these previously neglected components of spider venom and made a surprising discovery.

The experts found that in addition to neurotoxins, spider venom also contains a wide variety of enzymes.

Enzymes in spider venom

Study co-author Tim Lüddecke is head of the Animal Venomics working group at the IME-BR in Giessen.

“In the past, a few pioneering studies suggested the presence of enzymes in spider venoms, but a targeted search for them has never been carried out,” said Lüddecke.

“We took on this task and systematically screened the raw data of all so far venom-wise analyzed spiders for enzymes. We were able to show that there are in fact more than 140 different enzyme families in their venom.”

Chemical diversity of spider venom

Lüddecke noted that the chemical diversity of spider venoms has been dramatically underestimated so far, as all calculations of complexity are based on the neurotoxins alone.

According to the experts, the findings not only enable new research approaches to better understand the evolution and function of spider venoms but also open new perspectives for their utilization.

“Enzymes are key building blocks of the bioeconomy. They accelerate chemical reactions and are characterized by very low by-product formation, low energy consumption and biodegradability,” explained study first author Josephine Dresler.

“They can therefore be used to create value in a highly sustainable way. Industry is constantly looking for new sources of enzymes.”

Opening up a new field of research

Dresler noted that some of the enzymes identified in the study could be used in detergents or waste management because of their fat-splitting or protein-degrading properties. “They could make a significant contribution to a sustainable transformation there.”

“So far, the spider venom community has focused exclusively on medical or agricultural applications. Our discovery opens up the possibility of establishing a completely new field of applied research,” said Lüddecke.

“But we are only at the beginning, as less than 1% of all spider species have been studied for their venoms. I am confident that we will make more exciting discoveries in the remaining 99% of the world’s spider fauna.”

According to the researchers, the study revealed extensive discrepancy between public databases and publications with regard to enzyme coverage, which impedes the development of novel spider venom enzyme-based applications.

“Uncovering the previously unrecognized abundance and diversity of venom enzymes will open new avenues for spider venom biodiscovery,” the authors concluded.

Applications for spider venom enzymes

Enzymes in spider venom have various potential uses in medicine and biotechnology due to their unique biochemical properties. Some potential applications include:

Painkillers

Some spider venom enzymes target nerve channels, making them potential candidates for developing non-opioid painkillers. For example, peptides from venom can block pain receptors without addictive side effects.

Cancer treatment

Certain enzymes in spider venom may selectively target cancer cells. Research has shown that these enzymes can break down cell membranes or inhibit cell proliferation, making them potential tools for cancer therapy.

Neuroprotective agents

Some venom enzymes protect nerve cells by blocking toxic proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, offering a possible therapeutic approach.

Antimicrobial agents

Spider venom enzymes can break down bacterial cell walls, which could be harnessed to develop new antibiotics, especially in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Blood clotting

Some spider venom enzymes can either promote or prevent blood clotting. This could be useful for developing treatments for blood disorders, such as hemophilia (promoting clotting) or for anticoagulant drugs to prevent clots.

Insecticides

Since spider venom is highly effective at immobilizing or killing insects, enzymes from venom could be utilized in developing environmentally friendly insecticides for pest control.

The study is published in the journal npj Biodiversity.

