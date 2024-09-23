Students benefit the most from shorter homework assignments

The age-old debate around the role of homework in student success has recently witnessed a shift. Reseach from Ireland provides new evidence that could be used to inform and influence educational policies worldwide.

Experts in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Maynooth University have thoroughly investigated the impact of homework on students.

“Much of the research on homework indicates a modest yet positive impact on academic outcomes. However, this assertion demands critical examination,” noted the researchers.

“Notably, there is a growing awareness of the need to scrutinize how homework is distributed throughout the week, how its effects may differ by subject, and how students from different socioeconomic backgrounds can be impacted by homework.”

Focus of the research

Using an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) model, the team dissected and scrutinized data from the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS 2019).

The researchers meticulously evaluated the outcomes of differing homework patterns on mathematics and science performance among 4,118 students in the eighth grade.

“Only a limited number of studies have ventured into determining the optimal amount of time students should dedicate to homework,” the experts noted.

“The precise identification of a threshold, beyond which additional homework yields no discernible benefit, holds substantial value.”

Homework frequency over duration

According to the researchers, the results of the analysis revealed a clear positive effect of increasing homework frequency, but not homework duration.

“We therefore recommend that frequent homework assignments of short duration may be most effective for improving student outcomes. This strategy can help to promote academic achievement whilst avoiding the potential drawbacks associated with many hours spent on homework,” noted the study authors.

In particular, the researchers found that daily homework assignments had the most potent impact on improving mathematics achievement.

Conversely, optimal science performance was achieved when homework was assigned three to four times a week.

Power of short homework assignments

The study also showed that shorter assignments, barely lasting up to 15 minutes, enhanced learning as much as longer homework assignments.

“Short-duration assignments proved equally as effective as longer ones in both subjects,” noted the researchers.

This compelling evidence suggests that routine, concise homework can galvanize learning without drowning students in a sea of work.

Benefiting students across the board

The research goes against the grain by demonstrating that homework equally benefits all students, irrespective of their socioeconomic background.

This provides a paradigm shift, indicating uniform benefits across a diverse spectrum of student populations.

“Our study provides strong evidence that regular homework can significantly enhance student performance, especially when given ‘little and often,'” said study lead author Nathan McJames.

“By avoiding very long homework assignments, this also allows students to balance schoolwork with other important activities outside of school.”

Professor Andrew Parnell noted that the team’s use of advanced causal inference methods ensures the reliability of our findings.

“This research provides valuable insights that can guide evidence-based policy changes in education, ultimately benefiting students across the board,” said Professor Parnell.

Maximizing student engagement

Ultimately, the findings promote regular, short-duration assignments as the optimal strategy for maximizing student engagement and academic success without inducing distress.

The results of the study not only challenge traditional views on homework but also offer actionable recommendations for educators and policymakers.

By shifting the focus from long, time-consuming assignments to shorter, more frequent tasks, schools can improve engagement and academic outcomes without overwhelming students.

The results highlight the potential for a more balanced approach to homework, where quality and consistency take precedence over quantity.

The “little and often” approach to homework

Furthermore, this study could influence future curriculum development, guiding teachers to design homework that reinforces learning while giving students ample time for extracurricular activities and personal growth.

As educational institutions continue to adapt, the “little and often” approach may become a cornerstone of effective student learning strategies, ensuring that homework serves its intended purpose without contributing to burnout.

The study is published in the journal Learning and Instruction.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–