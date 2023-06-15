Child care quality has direct impact on later success in science and math

Recent research offers compelling evidence that children who experience high-quality child care from infancy through preschool have better performance in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) subjects up to high school level.

This correlation is even stronger among children from low-income backgrounds, according to the American Psychological Association.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Andres S. Bustamante of the University of California Irvine, emphasizes the significance of early childhood caregiving. He asserts, “Our results suggest that caregiving quality in early childhood can build a strong foundation for a trajectory of STEM success.”

Bustamante believes that investing in superior childcare and early education could be a powerful solution to the underrepresentation of racially and ethnically diverse populations in STEM fields.

The findings were shared in the journal Developmental Psychology. Although there is a wealth of research showing that superior caregiving in early childhood is associated with improved school readiness in young children from low-income families, few studies extend this perspective into high school. Fewer still focus specifically on STEM subjects.

How the study was conducted

To delve into these questions, Bustamante and his team analyzed data from a study of 979 families. The families participated in the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development, which spanned from the child’s birth in 1991 until 2006.

The study involved trained observers who visited the day cares and preschools of the children who were enrolled for 10 or more hours per week. These visits occurred when the children were 6, 15, 24, 36, and 54 months old.

During these visits, the observers assessed two key aspects of child care: the extent to which caregivers provided a warm and supportive environment and their responsiveness to the children’s interests and emotions.

They also measured the amount of cognitive stimulation provided by caregivers, such as using rich language, asking probing questions to challenge the children’s thinking, and providing feedback to deepen the children’s understanding of concepts.

The researchers further scrutinized how these early experiences influenced students’ performance in STEM subjects in both elementary and high school. For the evaluation, they relied on children’s scores on the math and reasoning sections of a standardized test in grades three to five.

For high school achievement, they considered standardized test scores, the students’ most advanced science and math course completed, and the GPA in science and math courses.

Researchers found the results very compelling

What they discovered was compelling. Both aspects of high-quality caregiving—cognitive stimulation and caregiver sensitivity-responsivity—were shown to predict greater STEM achievement in late elementary school. This success, in turn, predicted high school STEM achievement at age 15.

Furthermore, the sensitive and responsive caregiving in early childhood was a stronger predictor of high school STEM performance for children from low-income families than for children from higher-income families.

Contrary to initial expectations, Bustamante noted that caregiver sensitivity and responsiveness were just as predictive of later STEM outcomes as cognitive stimulation.

He explains, “Our hypothesis was that cognitive stimulation would be more strongly related to STEM outcomes because those kinds of interactions provide the foundation for exploration and inquiry, which are key in STEM learning.”

Social and emotional development in childhood is crucial

This highlights the significance of children’s social-emotional development and the importance of environments that support cognitive and social-emotional skills.

Bustamante concludes that both research and theory suggest that high-quality early care practices form a strong foundation for science learning. He emphasizes the importance of investing in early childhood care and education to strengthen the STEM pipeline, particularly for children from low-income households.

More about the STEM program

STEM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. STEM education, therefore, involves an interdisciplinary approach to learning where academic concepts are coupled with real-world lessons. Here are some important points about the STEM program:

Interdisciplinary Approach

STEM education seeks to blend learning in science, technology, engineering, and math into a cohesive learning model rather than teach these disciplines in isolation. The goal is to foster a deep understanding of each while integrating them into a cohesive learning paradigm.

Real-world Applications of STEM

STEM education emphasizes the application of knowledge to real-world situations. This approach not only helps students understand how the academic knowledge of these four disciplines can be applied to everyday life but also fosters innovation and critical thinking skills.

Project-based Learning

STEM programs often employ project-based learning, where students work on hands-on projects that require them to solve problems or create products. This provides students with practical experience and encourages creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving.

Encourages Innovation

STEM education is designed to foster innovation and curiosity. It encourages students to experiment, make mistakes, learn from those mistakes, and develop resilience and perseverance. This can lead to advancements in technology and science.

Importance in the Global Economy of STEM

STEM fields are at the forefront of the modern economy. Jobs in these fields are often high paying, and they’re expected to grow faster than many other job categories in the coming years. This makes STEM education vital for preparing students for future job markets.

Underrepresentation

Despite the importance of STEM fields, certain groups are underrepresented in these areas. Many initiatives within STEM education aim to address these disparities and encourage wider participation.

Focus on Soft Skills

Beyond the hard skills in science, tech, engineering, and math, STEM education also emphasizes important soft skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork. These skills are essential for success in any career, not just those in STEM fields.

Early STEM Education

The foundation of STEM education can be introduced at a very young age. Early exposure to simple scientific concepts, technology, basic mathematical thinking, and problem-solving can stimulate interest and foster growth in STEM fields later on in life.

STEM and STEAM

Some educators advocate for the addition of “Arts” to the STEM curriculum, transforming it into STEAM. They argue that creativity and design are large parts of innovation and should be included in a comprehensive education strategy.

Variety of Careers

STEM education can lead to a wide range of careers, not just “traditional” STEM roles like scientist or engineer. Careers in fields like healthcare, finance, data analytics, architecture, and many more all benefit from a strong STEM education.

Remember that STEM is not just a grouping of subject areas, but a philosophy of education that embraces teaching skills and subjects in an a way that resembles real life.