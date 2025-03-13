Study links teen pregnancy to smaller newborns

Teen pregnancy remains a significant public health concern around the world, especially in West Virginia where the rate is notably higher than the national average.

A recent study highlights the challenges associated with teenage pregnancies, particularly regarding birth outcomes and access to prenatal care.

Researchers found that infants born to teenage mothers in the state tend to have lower birth weights and are smaller for their gestational age compared to those born to adult mothers.

Teen pregnancy rates in West Virginia

Researchers at West Virginia University analyzed data from Project Watch, a system that tracks all births in hospitals across the state.

The study examined 86,447 live births between 2018 and 2023, and found that 5,310 of these infants – about 6.15% – were born to teenage mothers.

By comparison, the national teen birth rate in 2022 stood at 1.36%. Rural counties had the highest rates, with Pendleton County reaching 14.38% and Boone, Mercer, and Hardy counties all surpassing 10%. The lowest rate, 2.76%, was recorded in Monongalia County.

According to Amna Umer, associate professor in the WVU School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, the findings emphasize an urgent issue.

“We used the most current data and the findings underscore a significant issue in the state. The risk of teen birth is multifactorial,” Umer explained.

“This study highlights the role of social, geographical and educational factors offering crucial insights for policymakers to expand comprehensive, evidence-based teen pregnancy prevention education and birth control access for at-risk teens.”

Barriers to prenatal care

Teenage mothers are less likely to receive adequate prenatal care, a concern that has been confirmed by this study. Access to health services is a significant hurdle, especially for those in rural communities where medical facilities are scarce.

“Teenage mothers are a vulnerable population and there really isn’t a lot of research out there, especially on those living in rural areas,” said Rylee Childers, a third-year medical student from Morgantown, and the study’s corresponding author.

“Our research identifies the hurdles that come with being a teenage mom and that’s important to not just people in rural areas, but also their primary care physicians and people in the medical field.”

Many factors contribute to this lack of care. Geographic distance and transportation barriers make it difficult for teens to attend regular checkups.

“There are some people in rural areas that have to drive three to four hours to see their obstetrician,” Childers confirmed.

“Additionally, a lot of teenage moms can’t drive yet. So, another adult would have to take off work which might be difficult if they work two jobs. There are a lot of different factors that maybe not everybody realizes because they’re not familiar with that population.”

Addressing teen pregnancy

Since most teen pregnancies are unintended, health care professionals have an opportunity to support prevention efforts.

The study suggests that providers could play a critical role in contraception counseling, navigating health care options, and ensuring confidentiality in patient care.

“I really hope the study starts a conversation about rural health care as a whole and especially about access to care and resources,” Childers said.

The findings also reflect broader disparities. The study found that teenage pregnancies were more common among individuals receiving Medicaid and among racial minority groups.

These findings align with previous research that points to economic and social inequalities as factors influencing teen birth rates.

Moving forward

Childers and co-author Alexandra Richmond, a third-year medical student from Beckley, were selected to present their findings at the 2024 West Virginia Rural Health Conference.

For Childers, the research experience has been eye-opening.

“Working on this study opened my eyes to the entire process of research and understanding the health care disparities of the rural population as a whole,” she said. “It makes me think about how I can be a better provider for my patients.”

As discussions on teen pregnancy prevention and access to health care continue, studies like this provide valuable insights for policymakers, medical professionals, and community leaders striving to improve maternal and child health outcomes in West Virginia.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology.

