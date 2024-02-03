Super-Earth discovered in the habitable zone of its star

Scientists have discovered a “super-Earth” located within the habitable zone of a nearby red dwarf star. This revelation has ignited the astronomical community with the potential of uncovering conditions that are suitable for life a mere 137 light-years from Earth.

The research, led by Georgina Dransfield at the University of Birmingham, represents a significant step forward in our quest to understand the conditions under which life might arise.

Conservative habitable zone

The planet, named TOI-715 b, measures approximately one and a half times the width of Earth. It is positioned within what scientists describe as the “conservative” habitable zone of its parent star.

This zone is defined by its capacity to maintain temperatures that could allow liquid water to exist on a planet’s surface, a crucial requirement for habitability.

However, the presence of liquid water would also depend on several other factors, including the right atmospheric conditions.

The conservative habitable zone represents a more narrowly defined area compared to the broader “optimistic” habitable zone, offering a more stringent benchmark for potential habitability.

Potential sibling planet

Adding to the intrigue, the same planetary system might also host a second planet – one that is Earth-sized and could similarly reside within or near this conservative habitable zone.

The existence of two such planets in the same system, both potentially capable of holding liquid water, significantly enhances the prospects of finding signs of life or habitable conditions beyond our solar system.

Advanced spaceborne instruments

The discovery of TOI-715 b and its potential sibling planet comes at an ideal time in the field of exoplanetary science. Advanced spaceborne instruments, notably including NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, have transformed our ability to not only detect but also characterize distant planets.

These instruments are now poised to probe the atmospheres of exoplanets, seeking evidence of their composition and, by extension, hints of biological activity.

Short orbital period

Red dwarf stars, such as the one hosting TOI-715 b, have emerged as prime targets in the search for habitable worlds. Their smaller, cooler nature means that planets can orbit closer to them while still remaining in the habitable zone.

This proximity allows such planets to transit their stars more frequently, making them easier to detect and observe with telescopes like TESS (the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), which discovered TOI-715 b.

The planet’s relatively short orbital period of 19 days facilitates repeated observations, enhancing our ability to study its characteristics in detail.

Prospects for habitability

The potential for TOI-715 b to be scrutinized by the James Webb Space Telescope is particularly exciting. If the planet possesses an atmosphere, and especially if it could be classified as a “water world,” its prospects for habitability could be significantly higher.

Such a planet would likely have a more detectable atmosphere than that of a larger, drier, and denser planet, where the atmosphere might cling too closely to the surface to be easily observed from afar.

TESS mission

This discovery not only adds TOI-715 b to the growing list of exoplanets located within habitable zones but also sets a new record for TESS by identifying the smallest such planet discovered by the mission to date.

This achievement surpasses early expectations for TESS, highlighting the mission’s vital role in expanding our knowledge of potentially habitable worlds beyond our own solar system.

The research is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.