Teens with supportive families are more likely to be kind

Young folks, they say, are the future of our society and this assertion couldn’t be more true. A fascinating study gives us a unique lens into the world of Mexican-origin teens living in the United States and how supportive families shape their development.

Imagine a world where every adolescent has emotional support from family and friends, paired with a biological disposition that encourages empathy and kindness. Sounds like an ideal world.

Adolescents with this mix of physicological and social factors are more likely to exhibit prosocial behavior. In simpler terms, they show empathy and positivity towards others as they grow into young adults.

California Families Project

The study is part of an ongoing series of assessments called the California Families Project. The research project is focused on multiple generations of Mexican-origin families living in the United States.

The jewel in the crown of this project was its latest study – the first to peek into how adolescents’ physiology and relationships bolster positive development during the “gawky” teen years.

Study lead author Paul Hastings, a professor of psychology at UC Davis, elaborated on the primary focus of the research.

“We give a lot of attention to adolescents’ problems, and of course that’s important, but we also need to learn more about what helps youths to thrive and live better lives as kind and caring adults,” said Professor Hastings.

Supportive families and strong friendships

The research showed that adolescents with a supportive family were more likely to exhibit compassion to their close ones.

On the other hand, youths with a strong circle of friends tended to involve themselves in volunteer work and contributed more to their local communities by the age of 19.

When the physiology of the adolescents was inclined to be sensitive towards others, they became more empathetic and kind. This goes to show that a little sensitivity really does go a long way.

Cultural identity and supportive families

Cultural identity also emerged as a significant influence on prosocial behavior among these adolescents. The researchers found that a strong connection to Mexican cultural traditions, values, and family dynamics reinforced the tendency to engage in community-oriented actions.

Adolescents who embraced their heritage deeply showed higher levels of familial respect and community involvement.

This finding highlights how cultural pride and identity can serve as a catalyst for nurturing positive behaviors, suggesting that cultural education programs might play a vital role in promoting a supportive environment for teens with diverse backgrounds.

Implications for future generations

The insights from this study provide a promising vision for cultivating a more empathetic and compassionate generation.

By recognizing and reinforcing the dual impact of supportive environments and physiological predispositions, educators, policymakers, and families can collaboratively create opportunities for youths to thrive.

Programs that emphasize family cohesion, peer support, and cultural enrichment can serve as powerful tools in guiding adolescents towards becoming benevolent and impactful members of society.

The research offers hope for a future where every child has the foundation needed to grow into a kind and understanding adult, enriching the communities they inhabit.

Focus of the study

This study focused on 229 Mexican-origin adolescents, tracked from fifth grade up until the age of 19.

Over the course of a decade, the researchers conducted extensive assessments. They evaluated the adolescents’ heart rate activity, social relationships, and several aspects of prosocial behavior, including empathy, helpfulness, and involvement in their community.

“This finding suggests that feeling secure and connected may be particularly important for youths to be prepared to engage with the broader community,” said Professor Hastings.

Influence of supportive families

Ultimately, the research sparks an important conversation about the influence of supportive families and physiological sensitivity on the development of prosocial behaviors among adolescents.

And if this study has taught us anything, it’s that a little support, care, and sensitivity can go a long way in helping our young ones grow into compassionate and proactive adults.

After all, isn’t that what we want our future generation to be?

The study is published in the journal Developmental Psychology.

