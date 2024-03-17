Article image
Want a happier marriage? Try the loving talk you use with your dog

Earth.com staff writer

New research from Lorand University suggests couples in long-term marriage often slip into a surprising mode of talk: one that closely resembles how we communicate with babies and dogs. This involves exaggerated facial expressions, high-pitched tones, and simplified language – the same hallmarks of affectionate “motherese.”

“The way parents talk to babies and each other shares a lot of similarities in how their facial expressions are changed,” says Édua Koós-Hutás, lead researcher on the study.

“This similarity could stem from the emotional closeness and bonding and help create a sincere and focused atmosphere when they talk.”

The universal language of love: Motherese

You might not know the term “motherese,” but you’ve definitely seen it in action. It’s that gentle cooing, high-pitched voice, and those big smiles parents use with their babies.

But it’s not just about being cute – this style of talking actually helps babies learn language and feel loved.

Interestingly, we do the same thing with our dogs. We might not be discussing philosophy with our furry friends, but we still use that sing-song voice and exaggerated expressions to convey simple messages and emotions.

Facial expressions and tone

The study closely examined 46 married individuals who had both a baby and a dog. The researchers carefully analyzed their facial expressions and emotional states as they interacted with their spouse, child, and pet individually.

When talking to their dogs or reciting nursery rhymes to their babies, the participants displayed more pronounced facial muscle movements. This approach was effective in capturing and holding the listener’s attention, whether the listener was a human or animal companion.

Marriage talk in lasting relationships

Surprisingly, the similar pattern of facial movements and tone emerged when spouses communicated with each other. This indicates that these exaggerated expressions might play a role in in enhancing the emotional bond between them.

One of the most surprising findings was how often participants used “surprised” facial expressions – wide eyes, raised eyebrows, and broad smiles – along with exaggerated mouth movements when talking to their spouses.

By contrast, interactions with strangers saw a reduction in the range of facial expressions and exaggerated mouth movements. This shows just how powerful these communication techniques are – they build intimacy and understanding in our closest relationships.

Effective marriage talk

Marriage isn’t just about shared words, as this study shows. The findings offer a playful reminder that love is expressed in the simplest ways.

“It’s easy to fall into routine in a long-term partnership,” explained Koós-Hutás. “This research shows that those little moments of lighthearted, almost childlike communication might be a key ingredient for keeping the spark alive.”

So, next time your spouse busts out an overly-enthusiastic grin and some high-pitched baby talk, don’t raise an eyebrow.

Maybe they’re just saying, “I love you” in a way that’s been proven successful across species – including our own.

The study is published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science.

—–

—–

