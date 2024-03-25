Article image
03-25-2024

Tennessee's ELVIS Act will protect musicians from AI technology

Earth.com staff writer

In a historic move, Tennessee has positioned itself as the first state in the U.S. to enact legislation specifically designed to protect musicians and artists from the unauthorized use of their work by artificial intelligence (AI) technology. 

Last week, Governor Bill Lee ratified the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act, a pioneering piece of legislation that seeks to safeguard the integrity and rights of creators in the digital age.

Importance of the ELVIS Act

The intersection of AI and music is not a new phenomenon; its roots can be traced back to the 1950s. However, the landscape of music production and creation has been radically transformed by recent advances in generative AI technology

These innovations have introduced capabilities for machines to not only assist in music production but also to create original content – ranging from sounds and lyrics to complete songs – autonomously. 

Concern within the music industry

While some artists have embraced simpler AI tools to refine their sound, the advent of more sophisticated, autonomous digital creators has ignited concern within the music industry.

The primary worry revolves around the legal and ethical implications of AI-generated content. With robots now capable of acting as digital pop stars and creating music that rivals human production, the boundaries of creativity, ownership, and rights are being challenged. 

The ELVIS Act emerges as a crucial response to these challenges. It establishes clear protections against the misuse of AI in relation to artists’ voices and likenesses.

Key aspects of the legislation

The governor’s office announced that the Tennessee legislation updates the state’s personal rights protection law to include protections for songwriters, performers, and music industry professionals’ voice from the misuse of artificial intelligence.

This amendment is a significant enhancement of Tennessee’s existing legal framework, which previously safeguarded personal attributes such as name, image, and likeness but fell short of addressing the complex threats posed by generative AI technologies.

Tennessee’s musical roots

Tennessee is a state deeply rooted in musical heritage, with its industry supporting over 61,617 jobs, contributing $5.8 billion to the gross domestic product, and boasting more than 4,500 music venues. 

The passage of the ELVIS Act not only reinforces the state’s commitment to its vibrant music scene but also sets a precedent for other states to consider similar protective measures in an era of rapid technological evolution.

Beyond music: Wider implications and concerns

The unease around AI extend far beyond the realm of music. The rise of AI technologies has ushered in a host of additional concerns, including potential disruptions to the democratic process, the acceleration of fraud, and the threat of widespread job loss. 

While Europe has taken proactive steps by drafting regulations to govern the use of AI, the United States has found it challenging to navigate the regulatory landscape, especially in a polarized Congress where bipartisan agreement is scarce.

The Biden administration has emphasized the urgency of AI regulation, pushing for legislative action in a divided Congress. However, effective regulation remains elusive, highlighting the need for state-level initiatives such as Tennessee’s ELVIS Act to fill the gap and protect individuals from the potential misuses of artificial intelligence.

The intersection of technology, law, and the arts

Tennessee’s groundbreaking legislation marks a pivotal moment in the intersection of technology, law, and the arts. By enacting the ELVIS Act, Tennessee not only safeguards its musical heritage but also leads the way in addressing the complex challenges posed by the rapid advancement of AI technologies. 

As the conversation around AI and its implications continues to evolve, the ELVIS Act offers a model for other states to follow in the quest to balance innovation with the protection of individual rights.

